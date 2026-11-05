Reliant® Launches Enhanced Draftingsm, Helping Debt Settlement Companies (Dscs) Avoid Nsfs Before They Happen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliant, a compliance-first payments and account management provider for regulated industries, today announced the launch of Enhanced DraftingSM by Reliant, a new payments orchestration capability built specifically for debt settlement companies. Enhanced Drafting combines debit card and open banking funds verification tools to improve drafting efficiency for DSCs.

Debt settlement has historically relied on ACH debits, which can have high nonsufficient funds (NSF) rates. NSFs create direct costs for debt settlement companies and their customers, while also requiring debt settlement companies to spend time and resources contacting enrollees to reattempt the draft or obtain a new bank account. ACH return rates can also become a NACHA compliance issue if they occur too often.

More importantly, failed drafts can contribute to enrollees dropping out of debt settlement programs before completing a debt settlement program. In many cases, debt settlement companies do not learn about NSFs until days after attempting to draft, further delaying intervention and increasing the likelihood of program attrition.

Enhanced Drafting by Reliant removes that lag by giving debt settlement companies a proactive way to check funds before a draft goes out. Enhanced Drafting coordinates a combination of debit card transactions and Same Day ACH transactions that are timed to occur shortly after balance checks of linked checking accounts. These enhanced payment options verify that good funds are actually in the account before the pull happens, replacing reactive NSF cleanup with a proactive balance check.

"An NSF isn't just a fee. It's a penalty stacked on top of debt for someone who's already behind, and it's a phone call and a rescheduled draft for the DSC. Enhanced Drafting lets our partners know if a payment draft will fail before it is made rather than finding out about a failed payment after the fact," said David Simon, President of Reliant.

Enhanced Drafting is immediately available. Debt settlement companies interested in a full walkthrough can request one online or contact Reliant at ... to learn more.

About Reliant

RAM Payment LLC ("Reliant") is a multi-rail fintech payment platform that unifies the movement and custody of fiat and digital assets for consumers and businesses. Reliant operates nation-wide as a regulated and fully licensed financial entity powered by 45 money transmitter licenses and strong agency relationships with its sponsor banks.

RAMFi®, Reliant's proprietary platform, is industry-agnostic and powers fintechs that build on top of it. Combined with a strong compliance foundation, with RAMFi, Reliant supports use cases in regulated industries including debt settlement, digital asset on- and off-ramping, first- and last-mile remittances, and mass disbursements.

Reliant provides broad payment and disbursement capabilities, including ACH, wire, debit and credit card processing, RTP, FedNow, cross-border, virtual and pre-paid card issuance, and checks.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Knoxville, TN, Reliant supports its payment processing offerings with an in-house call center, combining technology-forward infrastructure with the operational depth of a seasoned financial services company.

Media Contact

Ryan Hartman

Director of Marketing & Communications

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