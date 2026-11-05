Cloudbolt Adds New AI Agent Governance Capabilities To Its Cloud Management Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New agent identity and action-level controls in CloudBolt CMP let AI agents provision and manage infrastructure under the same guardrails as the people they act for

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software, a recognized leader in cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced the agent governance capabilities in CloudBolt CMP that customers are using to bring AI agents into infrastructure operations. AI agents provision and manage infrastructure under the same policies, permissions and limits that already apply to humans. Platform teams decide which actions agents can run and which credentials and authentication agents can use, and CMP enforces those decisions every time an agent acts.

Infrastructure requests increasingly start in a chat window, and the people making them expect results in minutes. When the governed path can't keep up, requesters look for another way, and AI assistants make workarounds easier to find. Governance, however, has not kept pace with adoption. In Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise survey of 3,235 business and IT leaders, 74% said they expect their companies to use AI agents at least moderately by 2027, yet only 21% said they have a mature governance model for agentic AI.

"Teams want AI agents doing real infrastructure work, and the question we keep hearing is how to allow it without losing control," said Yasmin Rajabi, chief operating officer at CloudBolt. "Our customers have spent years building catalogs, approvals and cost policies in CMP. AI governance applies all of the same principles to every agent, so platform teams can open up AI operations on their own terms."

The capabilities build on the Model Context Protocol support CloudBolt introduced in May and the natural-language interface that came with the CMP redesign in August, and include:

Every agent acts as a named user. OAuth support maps each AI agent to an identity in CMP. The agent inherits that user's groups, environments, rights and limits, with no shared service account holding broad credentials behind it.

Agents order from the governed catalog. Agents see only the blueprints administrators have published, the same catalog people use in the CMP portal. Policy pre-fills fields like cluster, network and cost center, so a request that takes 20 inputs to provision on Amazon EC2 may need only two or three. Expiration can be required with a maximum lifespan, so agent-built resources don't run indefinitely. Approval workflows, budgets and quotas apply to agent requests the same way they apply to people.

Administrators control access action by action. Each CMP action carries its own AI setting. Teams can open routine work like power, snapshot and resize to agents while keeping high-impact actions, such as deleting a server, available only to people in the portal. An action hidden from agents doesn't appear to them at all.

Enforcement happens at execution, for any agent. CMP checks every agent action against the user's permissions and policies when it runs, regardless of how the request was worded or which AI model sent it. Agent requests are recorded in the same order history and job records as portal requests, giving teams one audit trail across people and agents.

Every agent session can be traced. A agent dashboard in CMP records each session, including the tools an agent called, the orders it placed and the user it acted for. Teams can follow hundreds of agent requests back to a single person and conversation.

"Self-service used to be about giving everyone one interface. Now everyone's interface is a chat window, so what has to be unified is the guardrails," said Alexandre "Auggy" da Rocha, co-founder at CloudBolt. "When an agent is tied to an identity in CMP, every environment, permission, limit,pre-filled form, and control policy a team has built applies to it. Whatever the prompt says, the agent hits CMP on the execution path, and CMP decides whether this agent, is allowed to do it."

Availability

Agent governance capabilities are available today to all CloudBolt CMP customers. Teams new to CMP can try them through CloudBolt's no-cost plan, with upgrade options available as their needs grow. To get started, visit CloudBolt's download page.

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt Software helps enterprises and service providers turn cloud complexity into operational advantage by bringing intelligent automation, governance, and optimization to public, private, multi-cloud and AI infrastructure. CloudBolt empowers platform engineering, IT operations, and finance teams with the insight and automation they need to run cloud environments at scale, efficiently, continuously, and with confidence. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Caroline Statile

Scratch Marketing + Media for CloudBolt Software

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