ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code: 11421437, address: Rääma tn 31, Pärnu, 80044 Estonia; the Company ) hereby announces the additional public offering of its shares. Only existing shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in the offering, who will be granted pre-emptive subscription rights in proportion to the number of shares held by them. The offering is based on an information document prepared by the Company, which is available on the Company's website: . The information document has been prepared in accordance with Article 1(4)(db) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the " Prospectus Regulation "), including the information set out in Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation. Accordingly, no prospectus for the public offering will be prepared or published. The shares are publicly offered only in Estonia and not in any other jurisdiction.
Overview of important terms and conditions of the Offering:
Up to 6,250,000 shares are offered publicly. The shares will be allocated according to their subscription orders, but not more than the respective person has pre-emptive subscription rights for the shares. In the part exceeding this amount, the shares will be allocated among the subscribers in proportion to the pre-emptive rights belonging to the subscribers (but not more than the number of shares subscribed for by the respective person). If it appears that more shares have been subscribed for than offered, the subscribed shares will be allocated among the subscribers in proportion to the pre-emptive rights belonging to the subscribers. If the subscribed shares do not divide between the subscribers exactly, the Supervisory Board of the Company will decide on the final allocation of the subscribed shares among the subscribers. The Company reserves the right to give preference to the Company's employees, members of the management bodies and their holding companies when deciding on the allocation of shares that have not divided exactly. If not all new shares have been subscribed for by the end of the offering period, the Management Board of the Company has the right to extend the offering period or cancel the shares that have not been subscribed for during the offering period.
Only existing shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in the offering, who will be granted pre-emptive subscription rights in proportion to the number of shares held by them. The list of persons (shareholders) entitled to exercise the pre-emptive right will be determined as at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 5 November 2026. The subscription orders of persons not entitled to participate in the offering will be cancelled and will not be taken into account when deciding on the allocation of the offering.
The offering period, during which it is possible to subscribe for shares, will commence on 6 November 2026 at 10:00 and end on 27 November 2026 at 15:30 (Estonian time).
The offer price is EUR 0.40, of which EUR 0.10 is the book value of the share and EUR 0.30 is the share premium. Only a whole number of shares can be subscribed for.
An investor who wishes to submit a subscription order, must contact the account operator that manages its Nasdaq CSD securities account.
Important dates:
The below timetable sets out the most important dates related to the offering:
| 6 November 2026 at 10:00
| Start of the offering period
| 27 November 2026 at 15:30
| End of the offering period
| On or about 1 December 2026
| Announcement of the results of the offering
| On or about 3 December 2026
| Settlement and payment for the new shares
| On or about 10 December 2026
| Registration of increase of the share capital of the Company in the Business Register
| On or about 16 December 2026
| First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
Form of the subscription order:
| Owner of the securities account:
| [name of the investor]
| Securities account:
| [number of the investor ́s securities account]
| Account operator:
| [name of the investor ́s account operator]
| Security:
| NORDIC FIBREBOARD AKTSIA additional 2
| ISIN code:
| EE3802092504
| Amount of securities:
| [the number of shares which the investor wishes to subscribe for (amount)]
| Price (per one share):
| EUR 0.40
| Transaction amount:
| [the number of shares which the investor wishes to subscribe for, multiplied by the offer price]
| Counterparty:
| Nordic Fibreboard AS
| Securities account of the counterparty:
| 99114136732
| Account operator of the counterparty:
| AS LHV Pank
| Type of transaction:
|“purchase” or „subscription“
| Type of settlement:
| delivery versus payment
The Company applies for the shares to be issued in the course of the offering to be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The shares to be issued in the course of the offering are expected to be admitted to trading on or about 16 December 2026.
Before investing in the Company's shares, please read the information document in its entirety and, if necessary, consult an expert.
For additional information:
Daniel Hirbaum
Member of the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS
Tel: +372 667 9200
E-mail: ...
Nordic Fibreboard AS is a holding company established in Estonia. The main activity of Nordic Fibreboard AS group is the production and wholesale of building materials through the subsidiary Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ.
Important information:
This announcement is an advertisement of securities within the meaning of Prospectus Regulation. Before making an investment decision, we kindly ask the investors to read the Company ́s information document, and, if necessary, consult with an expert. Each investor should make their investment solely based on information that is contained in the information document.
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