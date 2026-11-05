ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS

Overview of important terms and conditions of the Offering:

Up to 6,250,000 shares are offered publicly. The shares will be allocated according to their subscription orders, but not more than the respective person has pre-emptive subscription rights for the shares. In the part exceeding this amount, the shares will be allocated among the subscribers in proportion to the pre-emptive rights belonging to the subscribers (but not more than the number of shares subscribed for by the respective person). If it appears that more shares have been subscribed for than offered, the subscribed shares will be allocated among the subscribers in proportion to the pre-emptive rights belonging to the subscribers. If the subscribed shares do not divide between the subscribers exactly, the Supervisory Board of the Company will decide on the final allocation of the subscribed shares among the subscribers. The Company reserves the right to give preference to the Company's employees, members of the management bodies and their holding companies when deciding on the allocation of shares that have not divided exactly. If not all new shares have been subscribed for by the end of the offering period, the Management Board of the Company has the right to extend the offering period or cancel the shares that have not been subscribed for during the offering period.

Only existing shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in the offering, who will be granted pre-emptive subscription rights in proportion to the number of shares held by them. The list of persons (shareholders) entitled to exercise the pre-emptive right will be determined as at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 5 November 2026. The subscription orders of persons not entitled to participate in the offering will be cancelled and will not be taken into account when deciding on the allocation of the offering.

The offering period, during which it is possible to subscribe for shares, will commence on 6 November 2026 at 10:00 and end on 27 November 2026 at 15:30 (Estonian time).

The offer price is EUR 0.40, of which EUR 0.10 is the book value of the share and EUR 0.30 is the share premium. Only a whole number of shares can be subscribed for.

An investor who wishes to submit a subscription order, must contact the account operator that manages its Nasdaq CSD securities account.

Important dates:

The below timetable sets out the most important dates related to the offering: