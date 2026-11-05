Parker & Mcconkie Welcomes Veteran Attorney Clint Mcadams To Their Legal Team

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) McAdams brings more than two decades of experience to the Utah-based law firm.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parker & McConkie, a Utah-based personal injury and wrongful death law firm, has added veteran attorney Clint McAdams to its legal team.“We are thrilled to have Clint join our firm,” says Parker & McConkie partner and attorney Steven Jensen.“He has a long track record of achieving great results for clients. More importantly, he genuinely cares about the clients he represents. In the legal community, he has a reputation of practicing law with a high level of professionalism, integrity, and skill. He certainly adds to the high quality Parker & McConkie expects from its lawyers.”McAdams brings more than two decades of experience to Parker & McConkie. Previously, McAdams was a partner at a prominent insurance defense litigation firm for 11 years. He has since used his experience dealing with insurance companies to represent those who are injured and battling insurance companies.McAdams began his career as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Judge Derek P. Pullan in the Fourth District Court. This early experience behind the bench gave him a firsthand understanding of how judges evaluate cases and what it takes to win at trial. His leadership has also earned him a seat on the UDLA Board and the prestigious Horizon Award for outstanding contributions to the legal community.McAdams completed his undergraduate studies at Brigham Young University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Spanish, which he speaks fluently. He then earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Utah's S.J. Quinney College of Law in 2005, earning a Leary Scholar and receiving the CALI Award for excellence.When he is not fighting for his clients, McAdams spends his time with his wife and five children, volunteering for boys and girls youth sports teams, and being an active member of the Salt Lake City community.For media inquiries or requests for more information, please visit parkerandmcconkie or contact Michael Knauff, Publicist at Otter PR, at....About Parker & McConkieParker & McConkie is an Idaho, Utah, and western states-based personal injury and civil rights law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in high-stakes litigation. The firm has handled matters of national significance, including those involving Gabby Petito (Case No. 220700046) and Afa Ah Loo (​​Case No. 251915142)​. With decades of experience advocating for clients' rights, the firm has a long-standing commitment to accountability, justice, and systemic improvements in law and public policy.

Michael Knauff

Otter PR

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Parker & McConkie Welcomes Veteran Attorney Clint McAdams To Their Legal Team News Provided By Michael Knauff, Otter PR November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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