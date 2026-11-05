CHASING Innovation Unveils Three Underwater Robotics Innovations At CMEE 2026

CHASING Innovation showcases its latest underwater robotics technologies at the China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) 2026 in Shenzhen, China.

CHASING's dual-arm underwater robot with five-axis manipulators demonstrates underwater grasping capabilities at CMEE 2026.

A live underwater camera view from CHASING's dual-arm robot demonstrates real-time visual feedback during robotic manipulation at CMEE 2026.

Side-by-side footage comparison of a standard underwater ROV and CHASING X Pro at 11.4 NTU turbidity and a 20 cm target distance, showing improved visual clarity with the integrated imaging system.

The CHASING CanFish F2 features a surface platform and an adjustable underwater camera for integrated surface-underwater exploration.

Three new technologies advance underwater manipulation, turbid-water imaging, and AI-assisted exploration as CHASING receives two industry recognitions.

- Dr. Zhang Ying, CHASING Innovation

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHASING Innovation unveiled three new underwater robotics technologies at the China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) 2026, held October 22–24 in Shenzhen, China. The company introduced a dual-arm underwater robot with five-axis manipulators, the CHASING X Pro with integrated turbid-water imaging, and the CHASING CanFish F2 AI fishing drone. CHASING also received two industry recognitions for technological innovation and international market expansion.

The three innovations address challenges in underwater precision manipulation, low-visibility inspection, and integrated surface-underwater exploration, reflecting CHASING's continued development of robotic systems capable of moving beyond environmental observation toward more advanced underwater operations.

Three Innovations Expand Underwater Robotics Capabilities

One of the exhibition's key highlights was CHASING's dual-arm underwater robot, built on the CHASING X professional underwater platform. According to the company, this marked the world's first physical exhibition display of a dual-arm underwater robot.

Equipped with two five-axis manipulators, the system supports coordinated dual-arm operations, master-slave control, and interchangeable end-effectors. During live demonstrations, the robot performed underwater grasping tasks while transmitting real-time video, illustrating how remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) can move beyond observation to interact physically with submerged objects.

The interchangeable end-effectors enable the integration of tools for grasping, cutting, and other specialized tasks. These capabilities could support future applications in subsea infrastructure maintenance, underwater recovery, and scientific research, while reducing the need for divers to perform potentially hazardous operations.

"Underwater robots can do more than just observe. They can now perform precise manipulation tasks, and our goal is to enable them to take on more complex underwater operations traditionally carried out by professional divers," said Dr. Zhang Ying of CHASING Innovation during a live interview with CNR, a Chinese national news platform.

The CHASING X Pro, another major innovation introduced at CMEE 2026, addresses a persistent challenge in underwater operations: obtaining usable visual information in turbid and low-visibility environments.

According to CHASING, the X Pro is the world's first embodied underwater robot with a built-in turbid-water camera to be physically displayed at an exhibition. Its enhanced imaging technology is integrated directly into the primary vision system, reducing the need for externally mounted imaging equipment while preserving payload space for sonar, manipulators, and specialized inspection instruments.

Combined with an underwater electronic gimbal, Doppler Velocity Log (DVL) technology, and intelligent motion control, the platform is designed to support stable observation and visual data collection in rivers, reservoirs, ports, and offshore environments.

"In real-world rivers and lakes, high turbidity often makes underwater footage unusable. By integrating enhanced imaging directly into the robot, we can capture clearer visual data to support underwater infrastructure inspection and digital asset management," Dr. Zhang explained.

The integrated imaging system also provides a foundation for future underwater manipulation tasks that require reliable visual feedback in challenging conditions.

Extending its technologies into recreational fishing and aquatic exploration, CHASING also unveiled CHASING CanFish F2, the world's first 3-in-1 AI Fishing Scout. Integrating AI Auto Cruise, Dual-Frequency Sonar, and Underwater Vision, CHASING CanFish F2 combines intelligent surface navigation with real-time underwater observation, helping anglers better understand fish activity and underwater conditions, verify fishing spots, and make more informed fishing decisions.

Recognized for Innovation and Global Expansion

At CMEE 2026, CHASING received the Ocean Star Innovation Breakthrough Award and was named to the 2026 CMEE Blue Innovation Enterprises List–Global Pioneers.

The two recognitions highlight the company's progress in marine technology innovation and international market development.

According to CHASING, its products and business operations now extend to more than 130 countries and regions, with overseas markets consistently accounting for over 85% of its business.

The company has also continued strengthening its manufacturing and delivery capabilities. In June 2026, CHASING opened a new underwater robotics manufacturing facility in Ganzhou, China, expanding its production capacity to support growing international demand.

Industry Engagement and Future Applications

Beyond product demonstrations, CHASING shared its perspectives on the future of underwater robotics through industry discussions and media engagement.

During the exhibition, CHASING General Manager Zhou Changgen discussed the evolution of underwater robotics from observation-based systems toward intelligent operations, highlighting advances in environmental perception, motion control, decision-making, and physical manipulation.

The company's innovations also attracted attention from industry professionals and Chinese media outlets, including CNR and Shenzhen Evening News. Discussions explored potential applications in underwater infrastructure inspection, offshore maintenance, and scientific exploration.

As underwater operations increasingly require systems capable of both sensing and physical interaction, CHASING continues to develop technologies that support more intelligent and adaptable underwater robotic platforms across industrial, professional, and consumer applications.

About CHASING Innovation

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, CHASING Innovation develops underwater robotic systems for industrial, professional, and consumer applications. Its technologies support underwater inspection, marine infrastructure maintenance, public safety, scientific exploration, and recreational activities. CHASING serves customers across more than 130 countries and regions worldwide.

For more information, visit .

yang xiaoyang

CHASING INNOVATION TECH CO.,LTD

+86 159 2852 4095

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