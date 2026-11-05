Jobnimbus Launches Analytics, Financing, And Enterprise Solutions In Its First Jobnimbus Rollout

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New tools help roofing contractors of every size spot what's driving their numbers, close more jobs at the estimate, and scale across every location.

- Bryan Oram, CRO at JobNimbusLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JobNimbus, the #1 AI-enabled CRM for roofing and exterior contractors, launches Analytics, built-in Financing, and JobNimbus Enterprise as part of its fall product Rollout.Analytics and Financing are now live in JobNimbus accounts, helping contractors make faster, more informed business decisions and win more work. JobNimbus Enterprise brings those capabilities together with account hierarchy, financial system sync, and dedicated implementation support for multi-location operators running multiple crews across locations and trades.Analytics: Reporting you can act onThe new Analytics tool includes prebuilt dashboards for sales, production, and workflow that show which reps are closing and at what margin, where jobs are stalling, and which crews are finishing on time. Every metric traces back to the jobs and records underneath, so an owner can go from a trend to the jobs causing it in a couple of clicks.Analytics AI turns that into a conversation. Contractors can ask a question the way they would ask their operations manager, such as why revenue dipped in a given market, and get an answer in seconds with the data behind it. Follow-ups work the same way, so an owner can keep pulling the thread until they find the cause. For multi-location operators, Analytics Enterprise extends the same foundation with raw data access and custom dashboards built by a JobNimbus analyst."Every owner has a list of things they wish they knew about their business, and the hard part is knowing where to look. Analytics AI gets you there, and it shows you the data behind every answer. When you're scaling across markets, Analytics Enterprise goes further with raw data and custom dashboards." -Tyler Folkman, Chief AI Officer at JobNimbusFinancing: Win more jobs at the estimatePrice is among the most common reasons a good estimate doesn't close. JobNimbus Financing brings the full loan lifecycle onto the job itself, from the first payment option on the estimate to the final payment when the work is done.Reps present monthly payment options as part of the estimate, and homeowners apply right there. Application decisions and loan status live on the job in JobNimbus, so the rep who sold the work and the admin who supports it are looking at the same record. Once the job is complete, contractors get paid without chasing checks or logging into a separate portal.For sales teams, that means fewer deals lost at the price conversation and a stronger case for the full scope of work. For the office, it means one record for the roof and the money attached to it.*"Anyone can hand a homeowner a price. Walking in with a way to pay for it changes the conversation," said Todd Furness, VP of Fintech at JobNimbus. "When financing lives on the job, a rep can answer the affordability question on the spot, and the whole team knows where every loan stands. Homeowners trust that, and they can buy the roof their home actually needs."JobNimbus Enterprise: Built to scale with youThe Rollout also introduces JobNimbus Enterprise, a new tier for multi-location roofing and exterior operators. It includes account hierarchy with roll-up reporting so leadership can see every location from one login.JobNimbus Enterprise also connects to the accounting systems enterprise teams already rely on, starting with QuickBooks, with NetSuite and Sage integrations coming soon. A dedicated implementation specialist supports onboarding, from data migration and workflow configuration to on-site training."Growth comes down to two things: repeatability and scalability," said Bryan Oram, CRO at JobNimbus. "JobNimbus Enterprise shows leaders exactly what's driving revenue in their best branches, so they can repeat it with confidence and scale it across every market they serve."About the JobNimbus RolloutThe JobNimbus Rollout is a new biannual release model that brings major product updates to customers each spring and fall, during the industry's slower stretches when owners have time to train their teams before the next busy season. Features go to NimbusLabs before general availability, so customers can opt in early, run it on real jobs, and share feedback. Each Rollout is supported with training, documentation, and live sessions.Analytics, Financing, and JobNimbus Enterprise are available as of October 15, 2026. Learn more at jobnimbus/fall-product-rollout*Financing is subject to credit approval and provided by a third-party partner.About JobNimbusJobNimbus is the #1 AI-enabled CRM for roofing and exterior contractors of any size to get found, win more jobs, streamline production, and get paid faster. It replaces the fragmented stacks holding growing contractors back and scales with them from their first million to their next hundred, without the chaos. As a recognized G2 Leader and a 4.8-star app rating, JobNimbus is trusted by over 8,000 contractors every day. Learn more at jobnimbus.

Karlee Andrews

JobNimbus

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JobNimbus Launches Analytics, Financing, and Enterprise Solutions in Its First JobNimbus Rollout News Provided By JobNimbus November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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