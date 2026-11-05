AWWA Names Alliance Health Management Services As New Management Provider For Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Armenian Women's Welfare Association (AWWA), owner of the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Massachusetts nonprofit Alliance to assume full management of ANRC Jamaica Plain nursing facility on January 1, 2027, with no changes to staff, care or mission

- Wendy Segrest, MS, Executive Director, AWWABOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Armenian Women's Welfare Association (AWWA) today announced that it has selected Alliance Health Management Services as the new management partner for the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (ANRC), the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility AWWA owns in Jamaica Plain. Alliance succeeds Legacy Lifecare Management, who has been instrumental in improving the care for our ANRC residents and families, and will assume full management responsibilities on January 1, 2027.Alliance Health Management Services is part of Alliance Health & Human Services, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that operates 10 facilities across the state, providing skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living and hospice care. Its mission is "improving and enriching the lives of elders and children.""For more than a century, AWWA has been devoted to the care and dignity of Armenian elders, and ANRC is at the heart of that work," said Wendy Segrest, MS, Executive Director of AWWA. "In Alliance, we found a mission-driven Massachusetts nonprofit with deep experience in skilled nursing and rehabilitation. We are confident this partnership will strengthen ANRC for its residents, families and staff for years to come.""Alliance Health Management Services is excited and grateful for this opportunity to manage ANRC and committed to respecting the mission and the culture of the facility. We intend to support the staff to provide the highest quality of care for the residents," said Frank Grady, President & CEO of Alliance Health Management Services and Alliance Health & Human Services.The transition will take place over the remainder of 2026. There will be no staff changes as a result of the transition, and no changes to payroll or benefits during it. ANRC's mission, its commitment to residents and families, and its culturally rooted, person-centered care, including Armenian-language support, will remain unchanged. AWWA continues as ANRC's owner.ANRC offers short-term rehabilitation after surgery or illness and long-term care on a three-acre campus at 431 Pond Street in Jamaica Plain. Families with questions may contact ANRC at (617) 522-2600.About Armenian Women's Welfare Association (AWWA)Founded in 1915 by ten Armenian immigrant women, Armenian Women's Welfare Association is a nonprofit committed to enhancing the quality of life of older adults through innovative, inclusive programs and services. AWWA owns and governs the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jamaica Plain and funds elder care programs in Greater Boston and around the world. Learn more at awwainc.About the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (ANRC)The Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility with more than 80 beds. It sits on a three-acre campus at 431 Pond Street in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. Owned by AWWA, ANRC provides short-term rehabilitation and long-term care rooted in professional excellence and cultural understanding, including Armenian-language support.About Alliance Health & Human ServicesAlliance Health & Human Services is a Massachusetts-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to "improving and enriching the lives of elders and children." Headquartered in Southborough, Alliance operates 10 facilities across Massachusetts offering skilled nursing and rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, assisted living, rest home and hospice care, along with consulting and management services. Learn more at alliancehhs.

Wendy Segrest, MS, Executive Director

Armenian Women's Welfare Association (AWWA)

+1 214-394-9991

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AWWA Names Alliance Health Management Services as New Management Provider for Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center News Provided By AWWA November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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