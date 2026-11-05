Merit Awards Honors 2026 Healthcare Winners Across Healthtech, Telemedicine, Pharma, Insurance And Leadership

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This year's honorees span healthcare systems, HealthTech, innovation, insurance, pharma, telemedicine and executive leadership.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Merit Awards today announced the winners of the 2026 Merit Awards for Healthcare, recognizing the organizations and leaders driving meaningful progress across the healthcare industry. This year's honorees span healthcare systems, HealthTech, innovation, insurance, pharma, telemedicine and executive leadership.Entries were evaluated by a panel of industry executives, members of the media and consultants. Gold, Silver and Bronze honors were awarded in each category based on innovation, measurable impact and contribution to the healthcare community.“This year's winners show how quickly healthcare is changing, from AI-driven clinical tools to new models for virtual care and benefits,” said Marie Zander, founder of Merit Awards.“Each of these organizations is solving real problems for patients, providers and payers, and we're proud to recognize the teams behind that work.”2026 Healthcare Award WinnersHealthTechBest Healthcare Information SystemGold: Annexus HealthBest Healthcare Management SolutionGold: Sonitor, Inc.Best Healthcare Technology Solution of the YearGold: CascalaBest Use of Artificial IntelligenceGold: Carta HealthcareSilver: AccuityInnovationsGold: RxERPInsuranceGold: SureCoPharmaGold: RxERPTelemedicineGold: VirtuAllyTop LeadersGold: Matt Murphy, CascalaAbout Merit AwardsMerit Awards recognizes excellence and innovation across healthcare, technology and business. The program celebrates organizations and individuals whose work delivers measurable impact in their industries, with entries judged by a panel of industry executives, members of the media and consultants. Learn more at .

Marie Zander

Merit Awards

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Merit Awards Honors 2026 Healthcare Winners Across HealthTech, Telemedicine, Pharma, Insurance and Leadership News Provided By Merit Awards/Pinnacle Award November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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