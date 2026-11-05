CHITA Living Announces Black Friday Savings Of Up To $800 And Flash Sale Discounts

November 15-30 promotion includes spending-based discounts and Flash sale Savings of up to 60% on select items.

TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHITA Living, a home furniture brand offering modular sofas and reclining seating, has announced that it will hold its Black Friday sale from November 15-20, 2026. During the sale, shoppers can receive discounts based on their purchase total, with $60 off orders starting at $1,000 and savings reaching $800 on orders of $5,000 or more. Flash sales will offer up to 60% off.The company's holiday highlights include the Ohana Zero Gravity Modular Lay-Flat Reclining Sofa with Chaise ( ), the Jonathan Modern Cozy Chenille 4-seat Modular Sofa ( ) and the Tracee Modern Power Swivel Glider Recliner ( ), with options for families preparing their living rooms for the holidays, couples furnishing a home, and new parents.“Furniture is a purchase people often spend time thinking about,” said Berton, CEO of CHITA Living.“They may be ready to replace their sofa, or they may need a comfortable chair for those long nights with a new baby. Our Black Friday promotion is a chance to make that purchase for less.”The offers are:$60 Off purchases of $1,000 or more.$160 off purchases of $2,000 or more.$320 off purchases of $3,000 or more.$500 off purchases of $4,000 or more.$800 off purchases of $5,000 or more.Chita will also offer customizable furniture bundles, allowing shoppers to mix and match pieces to suit their spaces, lifestyles and budgets. Whether furnishing a cozy corner or bringing an entire living room together, customers can build a personalized combination and enjoy bundle savings during the Black Friday event.Customers can review eligible products and full promotional terms on CHITA Living's website during the event.Among the holiday highlights, though, is the award-winning Ohana sofa, which features modular seating, allowing large families to rearrange around their living space throughout the holidays. Plush cushions make it easy to settle in for a holiday movie or stay a while after dinner.The Jonathan sofa features soft chenille upholstery and feather-and-down blend cushions, with wood accents that add warmth to its design. This piece is also modular but uses finer-quality materials, making it a perfect addition to a couple's new home.The Tracee Recliner offers power reclining, gentle gliding and swivel functionality. For new parents, its supportive cushioning provides a place to sit during feeding time. Built-in charging adds convenience, and the chair can also serve as a spot for reading or taking a quiet break during the holidays and beyond.For more information about CHITA Living or its upcoming Black Friday sale, please visit black-friday. For all media inquiries or requests for interviews, please contact Anna Kate Womack, publicist at Otter PR, via email at....About CHITA LivingCHITA Living is an online furniture brand offering contemporary seating for the home. Its collection includes modular sofas, power recliners, accent chairs and nursery seating. The company's products incorporate features such as adjustable reclining positions and flexible seating arrangements for everyday household use.

Anna Kate Womack

Otter PR

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CHITA Living Announces Black Friday Savings of Up to $800 and Flash Sale Discounts News Provided By Anna Kate Womack, Otter PR November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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