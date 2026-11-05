MUJOSH Brings Fashion-Forward Eyewear To The U.S.

MUJOSH Talk Nice (left) and Zest sunglasses, available at mujosh. Image: MUJOSH

MUJOSH, the Shenzhen eyewear brand guided by Eastern aesthetics, opens its U.S. store, mujosh, with designer sunglasses and frames from $69.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MUJOSH, a fashion eyewear brand founded in Shenzhen, China, in 2010, has launched its online store in the United States at mujosh. The U.S. collection covers more than 40 styles of designer sunglasses and glasses frames, with prices starting at $69.The brand treats glasses as a fashion accessory rather than only a practical necessity. Its U.S. range includes polarized sunglasses for men, cat eye sunglasses for women, lightweight glasses frames for everyday wear, round glasses and aviator sunglasses.Styles in the U.S. collection include:Zest ($89), a narrow oval frame in polished acetate with polarized lenses that reduce glare.Pearl-Accented ($99), a rimless design with pearl-accented titanium temples.Ultem ($99), a lightweight geometric glasses frame.Talk Nice ($79), oval cat eye sunglasses offered in five colors."For many shoppers, glasses are now the accessory people notice first, and they want them to say something about who they are," said Feng Chen (Leo), General Manager of International Business at MUJOSH.Many MUJOSH frames are also cut for a lower nose bridge, so they sit comfortably on a wider range of faces.In Asia, MUJOSH frames have appeared on actors and musicians on screen and at public events, and the brand is now expanding its international footprint.MUJOSH has more than 1,000 stores worldwide and is a brand of Photosynthesis Group, which has been part owned by Essilor, now EssilorLuxottica, since 2016. U.S. orders at mujosh come with a 30-day return or exchange window and a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects.The U.S. collection is available at mujosh.About MUJOSHMUJOSH is a fashion eyewear brand founded in Shenzhen in 2010 and headquartered there, built on the idea that glasses are an expression of personal style rather than only a visual aid. The brand designs and manufactures its own frames and has more than 1,000 stores worldwide. MUJOSH is a brand of Photosynthesis Group. In the United States, MUJOSH sells online at mujosh.###

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MUJOSH Brings Fashion-Forward Eyewear to the U.S. News Provided By MUJOSH November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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