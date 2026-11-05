Firmtape Opens Its Second-By-Second SPX Dealer Positioning Terminal To Futures Traders And AI Agents

The FirmTape terminal: ES futures with dealer gamma walls and levels at the future's price, and CHORUS showing how the rest of the market moves against SPX.

Dealer hedging levels rebuilt from the full options tape every second for SPX, ES, NQ, RTY and 139 tickers, with every finished session free to replay.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FirmTape, an options market-data company, today extended its terminal to ES, NQ and RTY futures and to six trading platforms.About half of SPX options volume now expires the same day it trades, so where options dealers are forced to hedge moves the index within the session. Most tools rebuild that picture once a day from open interest. FirmTape rebuilds it from the full OPRA options tape every second: the zero-gamma flip, where dealer hedging changes direction, and the call and put walls, where it is heaviest."Every level we publish stays in a free public archive next to what the market did, so anyone can check our record," said Yevhen Maksymenko, founder and CEO of FirmTape. "We sell measurements, not trade ideas."The products:. LIVE. The SPX dealer book every second, with gamma, flip and walls for 139 tickers and for ES, NQ and RTY, moved by the day's basis measured from the index options. CHORUS shows, as a strength from 0 to 100, whether the rest of the market moves with SPX or against it. Alerts go to Telegram, a phone or a webhook, and the same levels draw inside NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart, ATAS, Quantower, TradingView and thinkorswim (in beta).. REPLAY. Every trading day since April 2022 opens free in the same terminal, with the book as it stood at each minute, never the close drawn backwards. A screener narrows more than 1,100 sessions by what the book did.. PULSE. The minutes that moved the tape, and the market's turns as they happen: the chorus turning, a breadth thrust, a breadth extreme.. CALENDAR. This week's and next week's releases, from CPI to Fed decisions, each with the measured move that followed it across every archived session that carried it.. CHAIN. The option chain for SPX and each ticker, with every contract's volume, open interest and largest orders.. POSITIONS. Traders enter their own short options position and have it checked against the dealer book every minute, beside every SPX order above $100,000 of premium rebuilt from the tape.. OPTIONS. Build a 0DTE straddle, strangle or condor by clicking strikes on the gamma ladder, see what it needs against what it is priced for, and test it over past sessions on real quotes.. LAB. Describe a trading idea in plain words; LAB backtests it on the archive after costs, and a quant optimize pass shows every variant, never only the winner, with a deflated Sharpe ratio and an overfitting estimate.. GEO. Government notices, maritime warnings, air status, GPS interference, disasters and internet outages from public sources, each stamped with its publication time and measured against its own normal. Context for a session, never a forecast.. API. REST endpoints and signed webhooks for the levels, the order ledger, LAB and GEO, with an OpenAPI document and keys issued from the account, so desks and developers build on the same numbers the terminal shows.. MCP. A server in the official MCP registry, com/spx-options-gamma, lets assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT answer with numbers rather than commentary.. STREAM. Sites, bots and paid channels can license the full terminal stream, live or fifteen minutes late, under printed prices with no sales call.Pricing. REPLAY, the calendar and GEO reading are free, with no account. LIVE is $49 a month and includes five LAB credits; ORDERS with POSITIONS is $39, with its API from $89; LAB is $49; GEO alerts start at $29. STREAM licences start at $1,499 a month. There are no contracts.About FirmTapeFirmTape (firmtape ) measures where SPX options dealers have to hedge, rebuilt from the full options tape every second, and serves it to traders, trading platforms and AI agents. The company launched in August 2026. FirmTape provides market measurements and does not give investment advice or trading signals. Prices: firmtape/pricing. Data licensing: firmtape/licensing.

Yevhen Maksymenko

FirmTape

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FirmTape Opens Its Second-by-Second SPX Dealer Positioning Terminal to Futures Traders and AI Agents News Provided By FirmTape (BrightCode LLC) November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.