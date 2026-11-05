Eleven Gluckstein Lawyers Named Among Post City Magazines & Streets of Toronto's Best Lawyers of 2026

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gluckstein Lawyers is proud to announce that 11 of its lawyers have been named among Post City Magazines & Streets of Toronto's Best Lawyers of 2026. The annual list highlights legal professionals who stand out in their fields across the city.

About the Top Toronto Lawyers List.

The Post City Magazines & Streets of Toronto Best Lawyers list recognizes legal professionals who stand out in their fields across the city. What makes the list meaningful is how it is built: through peer votes from within the legal community.

Lawyers are asked to name the colleagues they consider the best in their practice areas. These are people who have seen their peers' work up close, in courtrooms, at negotiating tables, and in the community. Earning a place on the list means earning the respect of those who know the profession best.

This year's recognition builds on last year's strong showing, when ten Gluckstein Lawyers were named to the list. The 2026 honourees are:

Charles Gluckstein

Richard Halpern

David Lackman

M. Steven Rastin

Pinta Maguire

Jonathan Burton

Erin Ellis

Linda O'Brien

Jan Marin

Jordan Assaraf

Jessica Golosky

The growing number of Gluckstein Lawyers on this year's list underscores the firm's position as a leader in personal injury law in Toronto and across Ontario. It also reflects the firm's steady commitment to excellence, client advocacy, and the highest standards of legal practice.

Gluckstein Lawyers congratulates all of this year's honourees on this well-deserved achievement!

Brenda Agnew

Gluckstein Lawyers

+1 416-408-4252 ext. 260

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Eleven Gluckstein Lawyers Named Among Post City Magazines & Streets of Toronto's Best Lawyers of 2026 News Provided By Gluckstein Lawyers November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.