Bookskeep Issues Profitability Checkpoints After Seller Survey Shows Margin Gap

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Four month-end reporting questions help ecommerce brands examine what growing sales leave behind before committing cash to inventory and expansion

- Cyndi Thomason, president of bookskeepHARRISON, AR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- bookskeep is issuing four profitability checkpoints for established ecommerce brands after Marketplace Pulse found that 31% of surveyed marketplace businesses grew revenue without improving margins. The guidance addresses a decision facing brands selling through Amazon, Shopify and multiple channels: whether added sales are producing a stronger financial result before more cash is committed to inventory, advertising or expansion.Marketplace Pulse's 2026 Seller Index surveyed 181 marketplace sellers representing more than $2 billion in combined annual revenue. Among respondents, 31% reported revenue growth with flat or declining margins, while 23% reported improvements in both revenue and margins. These findings describe the participating sellers, not the entire ecommerce industry.bookskeep recommends connecting sales activity with the costs and timing behind it. Sales dashboards show transaction activity; complete monthly financial reviews should also account for refunds, marketplace charges, product costs, inventory and advertising. Without those records, an owner may know sales increased but not why the amount remaining changed.bookskeep recommends four questions before the next inventory order or growth commitment:What happened between the sale and the bank deposit? Gross sales reflect the value of orders before returns and refunds. Returns and refunds reduce net sales; marketplace referral charges and other fees reduce the payout, not gross sales. Reconcile sales, refunds, fees and settlement adjustments to the books instead of treating the deposit as the sales total. This shows how returns and fees affect the amount received and whether settlement timing explains differences between sales reports and bank deposits.Do product costs reflect the inventory actually sold? Review purchase and receiving records alongside inventory activity and the costs recorded for the period. Inventory still on hand should be distinguished from the costs associated with products sold. Missing invoices, unexplained adjustments and inconsistent cutoffs deserve investigation before period-to-period comparisons are used to support purchasing decisions.Did advertising and other selling expenses outpace sales? Capture charges across the platforms, credit cards and accounts where spending occurred, then compare consistent periods. Advertising spend can increase without a corresponding increase in sales, so compare the spending with the sales it supports. Revenue is only part of the result when spending required to generate it also changes. Complete expense records allow that relationship to be examined rather than assumed.Is reported profit being mistaken for cash available in the bank? A profitable reporting period can coincide with cash committed to inventory or awaiting a marketplace payout. Conversely, a bank deposit does not explain the costs still to be paid. Reviewing cash timing separately from revenue and margins helps owners distinguish results from money available today.Cyndi Thomason, president of bookskeep, said: "Your profit and loss statement tells you whether you made money. Your cash flow tells you whether you can pay your bills. Growing businesses need to look at both every month."For bookskeep, the value of specialized ecommerce reporting is in explaining the transactions behind a change in results - not simply confirming that deposits reached the bank. Channel activity and supporting records provide the basis for investigating why returns rose, fees changed or costs absorbed more of each sale.Established ecommerce brands whose reports do not answer these questions can review bookskeep's ecommerce bookkeeping services and request a discovery call to discuss their sales channels, current month-end process and recurring bookkeeping needs.About bookskeepbookskeep provides ecommerce bookkeeping and financial reporting support for online brands. Founded by Cyndi Thomason, author of Profit First for Ecommerce Sellers, the company helps businesses maintain accurate records and understand their reported results.

Makenzie Simmons

bookskeep

+1 870-383-3414

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bookskeep Issues Profitability Checkpoints After Seller Survey Shows Margin Gap News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Retail



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