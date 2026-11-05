Premio Launches AIO-200-ASL-2L Series To Simplify Industrial HMI Integration And Machine Automation

AIO-200-ASL-2L Series | Industrial All-in-One Touchscreen Computers

New 10.1", 15.6" and 21.5" industrial touchscreen PCs feature Intel N-Series processors, IP65 protection and configurable side I/O for machine automation.

- Dustin Seetoo, Vice President of Product Marketing at Premio Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premio Inc., a global provider of rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of its AIO-200-ASL-2L Series, a family of industrial all-in-one touchscreen computers designed to simplify human-machine interface (HMI) integration for industrial automation, machine control and embedded OEM applications. Available in 10.1", 15.6" and 21.5" display sizes, the series combines Intel N-Series processor-based computing, IP65-rated front-panel protection and dual 2.5GbE Ethernet connectivity with flexible side I/O configurations. System integrators can choose between dual serial COM interfaces or two additional USB 2.0 ports through optional side I/O modules, enabling connectivity tailored to specific industrial peripherals and equipment requirements.

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Industrial equipment manufacturers need touchscreen computing platforms that integrate with modern industrial networks and existing peripheral devices. The AIO-200-ASL-2L Series combines computing, visualization and operator interaction in a single platform, while configurable side I/O enables machine builders to select appropriate peripheral connections without changing the core computing architecture.

Engineered for demanding industrial environments, the AIO-200-ASL-2L Series features IP65-rated front-panel protection against dust and water exposure, 7H scratch-resistant glass, and IK07-rated impact resistance. Each model incorporates a projected capacitive touchscreen with 10-point multitouch functionality, while the 15.6" and 21.5" models include anti-glare and anti-fingerprint (AG/AF) coatings to improve visibility and reduce fingerprint smudges.

Beyond touchscreen durability, the series supports reliable operation across temperatures ranging from 0°C to 50°C, with a wide 9–36V DC power input to accommodate varying industrial power requirements. For seamless integration into machinery and control systems, VESA mounting support and optional panel-mounting accessories provide flexible installation options across different industrial environments.

-200--2

.:10.1" WXGA (1280 x 800), 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) and 21.5" Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreens.

. -:Standard Intel N-Series Processor, DDR5 memory support up to 16GB and M.2 NVMe storage.

. -: IP65-rated front panels, 7H scratch-resistant glass, IK07 impact resistance and 10-point projected capacitive multitouch.

.:Dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, with configurable side I/O supporting either dual serial COM interfaces or two additional USB 2.0 ports for up to six total USB connections.

.: 9-36V DC input, VESA mounting, optional panel mounting, M.2 expansion for optional wireless connectivity and Windows IoT Enterprise and Ubuntu Linux compatibility.

The AIO-200-ASL-2L Series is available in three display sizes, offering equipment manufacturers and system integrators the flexibility to select a touchscreen configuration based on installation space, display requirements and operator preferences.

. -210--2 - 10.1"

Features a 10.1" WXGA (1280 x 800) display with 400-nit brightness.

. -215--2 - 15.6"

Features a 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display with 450-nit brightness.

. -221--2 - 21.5"

Features a 21.5" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display with 500-nit brightness.

All three models share consistent core computing capabilities, industrial connectivity and rugged touchscreen features, allowing customers to select the appropriate display size without being limited to a particular industrial application.

HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs support up to three independent displays, including the integrated touchscreen. M.2 expansion slots also support optional Wi-Fi and 4G LTE/5G modules for applications requiring wireless connectivity.

With consistent computing and connectivity capabilities across three display sizes, the series enables machine builders and system integrators to adapt a common hardware architecture to different industrial equipment designs.

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With the launch of the AIO-200-ASL-2L Series, Premio expands its industrial all-in-one touchscreen portfolio, offering scalable computing solutions ranging from power-efficient Intel® N-Series processors to high-performance Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors. This versatile lineup enables machine builders and system integrators to select the ideal balance of performance, connectivity, and power efficiency for industrial HMI, machine automation, and edge computing applications.

For more information about Premio's complete AIO Series, visit our website.



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Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 37 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the United States and Taiwan. Learn more at premioinc.

Dustin Seetoo

Premio Inc.

626-839-3100

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Premio AIO Series | All-in-One Industrial Touch Panel PCs & Monitors

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Premio Launches AIO-200-ASL-2L Series to Simplify Industrial HMI Integration and Machine Automation News Provided By Premio Inc. November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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