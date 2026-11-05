Innovorbs Technologies Offers Free Enterprise Firewall And Network Hardware End-Of-Life Assessment For Large IT Teams

Tayyab Muhammad, CEO and Founder of Innovorbs Technologies

Houston MSP audits multi-site Cisco, Fortinet, Palo Alto, and switching estates at no cost, delivering a prioritized refresh roadmap and fixed-price migrations

- Tayyab Muhammad, CEO & Founder, Innovorbs TechnologiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Innovorbs Technologies, a global managed service provider (MSP) and IT solutions company, today announced a no-cost Enterprise Firewall and Network Hardware End-of-Life Assessment for IT organizations managing hundreds to thousands of devices across multiple sites. The assessment produces a complete inventory of equipment past or approaching vendor end of support, a risk score per site, and a phased refresh roadmap with budget options, delivered to the CIO or infrastructure director within 15 business days.Large IT estates accumulate the problem quietly: a Cisco ASA at a branch, an older FortiGate cluster in a regional data center, Catalyst 3850 and Nexus 5000 switches still in closets, all passing traffic but no longer receiving security patches. The assessment uses automated discovery plus engineer review to map every device to vendor end-of-support dates, flag actively exploited vulnerabilities, check cyber-insurance and compliance exposure, and model replacement across Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Secure Firewall, and current Cisco, HPE Aruba, Juniper, and Arista switching, including consolidation opportunities that reduce device count and licensing.Organizations that proceed can have Innovorbs execute the refresh as a fixed-price, multi-phase program: standardized site templates, policy migration, zero-downtime cutover windows, decommissioning, and documentation, then transition the new estate into the company's 24/7 managed firewall and network service. Trade-in credits and staged procurement align spend with fiscal years. The work is delivered by CCIE, JNCIE, NSE7, and CISSP-certified engineers, and IT service firms can resell the assessment and refresh under their own brand."In a large environment nobody owns the full list of what is out of support. We build that list for free, because the roadmap that comes from it is the start of every serious refresh program," said Tayyab Muhammad, CEO and founder of Innovorbs Technologies.The complimentary assessment is available to enterprise IT organizations and partner firms through April 30, 2027. Request one at or +1 346-810-2400.About Innovorbs TechnologiesInnovorbs Technologies LLC is an IT solutions and managed services provider headquartered in Spring, Texas, in the Greater Houston area. The company serves clients in healthcare, hospitality, and other industries with network engineering, cloud modernization, virtualization, cybersecurity, managed services, DevOps, software solutions, agentic AI, and staff augmentation.

Tayyab Muhammad

Innovorbs Technologies LLC

+1 346-810-2400

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Innovorbs Technologies Offers Free Enterprise Firewall and Network Hardware End-of-Life Assessment for Large IT Teams News Provided By Innovorbs Technologies LLC November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.