Fun Coast Fishing Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fun Coast Fishing, a beach and surf fishing guide service based in Ormond Beach, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award. The recognition celebrates a charter that has built its reputation on guided fishing trips along the Volusia County shoreline, tailored to anglers of every skill level, from total beginners to seasoned veterans of the surf.What sets Fun Coast Fishing apart is a pricing model built specifically around families. Parents and children are welcome to join every trip, but only those actually fishing are charged, removing the usual guesswork and expense of bringing a whole family along. Every excursion includes professional guidance, top-quality gear, and prime local fishing spots, all backed by a guide who is CPR, AED, and First Aid certified and treats safety briefings as a non-negotiable part of the trip.Beyond the trips themselves, Fun Coast Fishing has built a reputation as a veteran-owned and woman-owned business actively involved in the region's fishing community, holding memberships with the Florida Surf Casters, Salt Strong, and the Halifax Sport Fishing Club. The business has also expanded its territory beyond its original Ormond Beach and Volusia County waters, recently adding bookings at Cocoa Beach to reach even more anglers across Florida's Atlantic coastline."Winning the Best of Florida Regional Award means a great deal to our entire team," said Casey Liberto of Fun Coast Fishing. "We built this business around making fishing trips work for the whole family, not just the anglers, and this recognition reflects how much that approach has resonated with the people we take out on the water."Looking ahead, Fun Coast Fishing plans to continue expanding its guided trips along Florida's Atlantic coastline while keeping its family-first pricing model at the center of every excursion. As the charter carries its 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award forward, it remains guided by a simple philosophy: "Life's More Fun, Under the Sun."For more information, click here.

Fun Coast Fishing

Fun Coast Fishing

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Fun Coast Fishing Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 05, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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