BRE Summit & Expo 2026 Reinforces India's Position As Global Renewable Energy Power: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said BRE Summit & Expo 2026 reinforced India's position as a major global force in renewable energy, with the country already gaining international recognition of its clean energy ambitions and achievements.

The four-day summit, which ended on November 5 drew policymakers, investors, industry leaders, innovators and researchers from more than 135 countries, according to an official statement.

The event attracted over 75,000 visitors, featured 400-plus exhibitors, and hosted more than 627 speakers across 113 sessions, making it one of India's largest global renewable energy platforms.

High-level ministerial participation included 32 international ministers, 6 Chief Ministers and 10 state energy ministers, reflecting strong engagement from both national and sub-national stakeholders.

Investors at the event expressed interest in India's long-term clean energy growth prospects, extending well beyond the immediate 2030 requirements.

Investor participation extended beyond traditional strategic investors to include pension funds, institutional investors, and providers of long-term patient capital, reflecting the growing depth of India's clean energy financing ecosystem, the statement noted.

Joshi called the event a maiden initiative that brought together three important events in the renewable energy sector, with overwhelming participation from domestic and international stakeholders demonstrating global confidence in India's renewable energy growth story.

Discussions at the event emphasised aligning storage and transmission planning with renewable energy procurement and emerging demand centres, while strengthening institutions, grid management, and modern AI-based systems to forecast wind and solar generation.

New contracts and technical designs like Round-the-clock Renewable Energy and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), including the globally competitive rate of Rs. 5.25/ unit discovered in the recent SECI tender, were also discussed, which attracted a significant interest from the foreign delegates and policymakers.

India has accelerated its energy transition in the last few years, with more than a quarter of India's annual electricity consumption coming from renewable energy sources in the last financial year. India's experience proved that sustained investments in renewable energy, supported by enabling and stable policy regime, institutional reforms and technology innovations, can strengthen energy security while supporting economic growth, the statement noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address highlighted the strategic importance of India's sustained investments in renewable energy in strengthening the country's resilience to global disruptions.

PM Modi underscored that India's renewable energy journey generated solutions and experiences that benefited the world.

The Prime Minister urged greater participation in the clean energy innovation ecosystem, and invited startups, IITs, innovators and entrepreneurs to develop solutions and business models through which an increasing number of household energy requirements can be met using clean energy.

The BRE Summit & Expo 2026 also strengthened the knowledge and evidence base of India's renewable energy ecosystem through the release of 37 reports, assessments, guidebooks and digital platforms.

-IANS

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