Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya Amid Last Minute 'Deepotsav' Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 5 (AINS) Ahead of the Diwali festival, security has been strengthened in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as preparations are underway in full swing for the upcoming 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the sacred temple town.

The 2026 edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya is set to offer a unique combination of tradition and modern technology, with a series of immersive presentations designed to attract the younger generation.

In view of the celebrations, a key briefing was held by the district administration and police department at Ram Katha Park on Thursday, where Additional Director General (ADG) (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar, Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover issued necessary instructions to officials to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the event.

Speaking to reporters, ADG Praveen Kumar said: "There are a series of events here during the Hindu month of Kartik. Everyone remains vigilant regarding security as a large number of devotees visit Ayodhya."

"The focus of today's briefing was to conduct the event through a proper coordination between locals, the administration and the police. We will use drones and other technologies for surveillance during the event," he added, assuring that the celebrations will be successfully conducted with the coordination of the Ayodhya residents.

Apart from the presence of police personnel on the ground, security arrangements of the event are also being monitored from the control room, through CCTV cameras.

NSG commandos and the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) will also maintain strict vigil throughout the celebrations, officials said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 'Deepotsav' are in their final stages, with artisans from Kolkata and Kanpur putting the finishing touches on the chariot of Lord Ram.

One of the artisans, Sanjay Gupta, told IANS, "The Ram Rath is being constructed, on which (artists dressed as ) Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Laxman, and Lord Hanuman will ride to the consecration site. It is 80 per cent per cent ready. The remaining 20 per cent will be completed today."

Tableaux are being prepared at Ayodhya's KS Saket PG College ground ahead of the 'Deepotsav', showcasing scenes from the Ramayana, depicting the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the BrahMos missile and development across Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the 'Deepotsav' celebrations, former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari highlighted the significance of Diwali festival in the temple town.

"Diwali is a festival whose joy is celebrated across the country and the world. It is celebrated with even greater enthusiasm in Ayodhya because Lord Ram resides here. When Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya, the entire city was decorated. Even today, on Diwali, it feels as though Lord Ram himself is returning, and people will welcome him with lamps. This is the beauty of Ayodhya," he told IANS.