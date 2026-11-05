IT Park Uzbekistan, US Delegation Discuss Attracting Technology Investors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's IT Park has explored prospects for attracting US technology companies and expanding international cooperation with a delegation from the US-based Center for the National Interest (CFTNI) and Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

The meeting was held in Tashkent on Thursday and brought together Makhliyo Muksinova, IT Park Uzbekistan's Director of Strategic Development, and a US delegation led by Andrew Kuchins, a senior expert at CFTNI and professor at Johns Hopkins SAIS.

During the meeting, IT Park representatives presented Uzbekistan's technology sector, highlighting its IT services export potential, skilled workforce, tax incentives and government support programs for companies operating within the technology ecosystem.

Additionally, they outlined initiatives aimed at attracting foreign technology companies, supporting startups and expanding the country's digital infrastructure.

Particular attention was given to the Enterprise Uzbekistan project, which предусматривает a special legal regime offering favorable tax and regulatory conditions for domestic and international businesses.

The US delegation also discussed the activities of IT Park members, workforce qualifications, export markets and Uzbekistan's competitive advantages as a destination for foreign technology companies.

The parties explored opportunities to cooperate with US think tanks and other relevant organizations, including preparing analytical materials on Uzbekistan's technological development and promoting information about its investment opportunities.

The delegation representatives highlighted the importance of raising awareness of Uzbekistan's economic reforms and investment potential among US experts and media organizations.

The meeting concluded with discussions on further engagement, expert exchanges and information sharing concerning Uzbekistan's reforms and opportunities for foreign investors.