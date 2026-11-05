Uzbekistan's TMK Urges Wider Use Of Trans-Caspian Route For Mineral Exports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Technological Metals Complex (TMK) has called for greater use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to facilitate the export of critical minerals to European and US markets during a seminar held in Tashkent on November 5.

The seminar was organized by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) with financial support from the European Union.

According to TMK, the event focused on increasing critical mineral exports and improving international logistics and transport connectivity.

Representatives of government agencies, international organizations and industry discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, customs and transit procedures, and opportunities to expand the deep processing of critical minerals.

Timur Khikmatullaev, Special Representative of the TMK Chairman of the Board for Global Integration, presented the company's production and export capabilities.

He noted that Uzbekistan's landlocked location and lack of direct access to seaports create logistical challenges for delivering products to European and US markets. Against the backdrop of expanding cooperation with Western countries and growing exports to these destinations, the Trans-Caspian Corridor is becoming increasingly important for TMK's international trade operations.

The seminar also addressed efforts by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport to optimize logistics, reduce administrative barriers, and simplify certification and customs procedures.

Khikmatullaev also highlighted TMK's achievement of Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) Conformant status for tungsten under the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI). He emphasized the importance of reliable transport routes for delivering the company's products to international markets.