SEALSQ, Wiseqey, SEALCOIN And Eco Wave Power Sign Three-Year Mou And Demonstrate Trusted Energy Transactions For AI Data Centers

Collaboration combines renewable wave-energy production, secure digital identities and automated transactions, with potential applications for AI data centers and industrial energy buyers.









Geneva, Switzerland, November 5, 2026 – SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that together with its parent company, WISeQey Corp. (“WISeQey”) (Nasdaq/SIX: WQEY), a global quantum cybersecurity and space IoT company and sister company SEALCOIN AG, has entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eco Wave Power U.S. Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eco Wave Power Global AB (Nasdaq: WAVE).

The collaboration brings together Eco Wave Power's renewable-energy technology, SEALSQ's secure semiconductors, WISeQey's digital identity expertise and SEALCOIN's machine communication and transaction infrastructure to explore how renewable-energy assets can securely interact with digital services and potential energy buyers.

Two Key Capabilities Demonstrated

Using Eco Wave Power's wave-energy installation in Jaffa Port, Israel, the companies have demonstrated:

The demonstration connects physical energy production with digital identity, secure communications and automated transactions, establishing a foundation for future machine-to-machine commercial interactions.

Connecting Renewable Energy to AI Infrastructure

Under the three-year MoU, the parties intend to further develop and evaluate these capabilities for potential commercial applications, particularly connecting renewable-energy producers with AI data centers, industrial facilities, energy aggregators and utilities.

As electricity demand from AI infrastructure grows, trusted digital systems could help energy producers make authenticated production information available to qualified buyers and automate transactions under agreed commercial conditions.

Eco Wave Power has initiated discussions with data center developers and infrastructure partners to explore potential future electricity supply opportunities. Eco Wave Power U.S., its AI and data center arm and a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, will lead its participation in the collaboration.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, commented:“This collaboration creates an opportunity to extend the WISeQey ecosystem into renewable energy, a market where secure connectivity and trusted transactions can support new digital services. By combining SEALSQ's secure semiconductors, WISeQey's digital identity and PKI expertise, and SEALCOIN's decentralized communication and transaction infrastructure with Eco Wave Power's renewable-energy technology, we aim to demonstrate how our complementary capabilities can address real-world infrastructure needs. Our focus is on validating practical applications that could create new commercial opportunities across the ecosystem.”

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, commented:“Building the energy infrastructure for AI requires both new sources of electricity and trusted systems capable of connecting those sources with customers. Our ambition is to bring wave energy into that ecosystem. Together with SEALCOIN, SEALSQ and WISeQey, we have demonstrated how physical wave-energy production can become trusted digital information and initiate a secure, auditable transaction. We believe this creates an important foundation for a future in which wave-energy producers can securely connect with AI data centers and other energy buyers, transact under agreed commercial terms and ultimately participate directly in the digital energy economy.”

Jonathan Llamas, Chief Product & Strategy Officer of SEALCOIN, commented:“Until now, machines have primarily been designed to exchange information. We are taking this a step further by enabling them to turn trusted physical-world data into autonomous economic actions. With Eco Wave Power, we have demonstrated how authenticated energy production can feed a digital twin and trigger a secure, auditable transaction between authorized parties.”

An Integrated Technology Platform with a Post-Quantum Roadmap

The collaboration combines SEALSQ's hardware security, WISeQey's digital identity and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), SEALCOIN's trusted machine communication and transaction capabilities, and Eco Wave Power's real-world renewable-energy assets. Together, these technologies establish an architecture connecting physical infrastructure to authenticated digital information and auditable transactions.

The companies also intend to explore future integration of SEALSQ's QS7001 post-quantum secure element and quantum-resistant cryptographic technologies, supporting the long-term security requirements of critical infrastructure.

Live Demonstration at Quantum Days 2026

The collaboration will be presented at Quantum Days 2026, on November 19 at Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic in Cannes, France.

A live demonstration and fireside chat featuring Eco Wave Power Founder and CEO Inna Braverman, SEALCOIN Chief Product & Strategy Officer Jonathan Llamas and WISeQey representatives will take place at 13:45 CET.

Registration:

The MoU establishes a framework for technical development and potential commercialization. The initial demonstration does not constitute a physical electricity supply agreement or completed financial settlement. Future deployments remain subject to technical validation, applicable regulations and separate commercial agreements.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a leading onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented and intelligent technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise with the growth of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and next-generation data centers - often referred to as“AI factories” - Eco Wave Power's technology is designed to help provide renewable energy near shorelines where many data centers, industrial facilities, and population centers are located.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a“Pioneering Technology” by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of 404.7 MW. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“WAVE”.

For more information, visit

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About WISeQey

WISeQey Corp. (“WISeQey”) is a British Virgin Islands holding company focused on post-quantum cybersecurity, digital identity, space technology and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its operating subsidiaries and technology platforms address distinct parts of this portfolio:

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeQey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeQey platform. WISeQey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeQey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeQey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeQey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeQey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeQey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

... SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

...





