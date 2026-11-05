REMINDER TO VOTE: 20/20 Biolabs Special Meeting Of Stockholders To Be Held December 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board of Directors Recommends a Vote FOR Each Proposal, Including a Reverse Stock Split Authorization Intended to Provide Flexibility to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Stockholders of Record as of October 20, 2026 Can Vote Online, by Phone or by Fax in Advance of the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Webcast

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (“20/20 BioLabs” or the“Company”), an early market entrant in AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today reminded stockholders to vote their shares ahead of the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders (the“Special Meeting”), which will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2026 (the record date) are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

What Stockholders Are Being Asked to Vote On

Authorization for the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”), in its discretion, to implement one or more reverse stock splits of the Company's outstanding common stock, each at a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-250, at any time prior to December 31, 2028; andApproval of an adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies.

The Board recommends a vote FOR each of these proposals. As described in the proxy statement, the reverse stock split authorization is intended to give the Board the flexibility to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

Complete details regarding the business to be conducted at the Special Meeting are described in the Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders and the proxy statement, both of which are available at .

“Your participation helps us reach the quorum required to hold the Special Meeting and to act on the proposals before it, so if you have not yet voted your shares, there is still time, and your vote is important,” said Jonathan Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs.“Please take a moment to vote today. On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, thank you for your continued interest in and support of 20/20 BioLabs.”

How to Vote



Vote online: Go to and enter the Control ID and Request ID printed on the notice card received in the mail.

Vote by phone or fax: Call 1-866-752-VOTE (8683) or fax a completed proxy card to 202-521-3464.

Misplaced notice card: Email ... to request a reminder email containing voting information. For their protection, stockholders will be asked to identify themselves before any voting information is sent. Shares held through a broker or bank: Stockholders whose shares are held in“street name” should follow the voting instructions provided by their brokerage firm, bank or other nominee. A broker cannot vote shares on the reverse stock split proposal unless the stockholder gives instructions, so stockholders should respond to the materials their broker sends.





How to Attend the Special Meeting

The Special Meeting will be held virtually via live webcast. Stockholders will need the control number included on their notice card, proxy card or voting instruction form to participate in the webcast, which can be accessed at . The Company encourages stockholders to vote in advance even if they plan to attend, so that their shares are represented.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTestTM for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection blood test and OneTestTM for Longevity measures inflammatory biomarkers and is commercially available. OneTest's tests are designed to be affordable and accessible and can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices as an alternative to traditional venipuncture. Tests are run in the Company's College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

For more information visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, regulatory strategy, reimbursement strategy, growth strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“project,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are available on the SEC's website at, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, and investors are cautioned that actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

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