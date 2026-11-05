MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Category: Other information disclosed according to the rules of the regulator

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 November 2026 at 15.32 P.M. EET

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Resolutions of the organising meeting of the Board of Directors

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc held on 5 November 2026, Riikka Laine-Tolonen, Mika Heikkilä, Jussi Sokka, Karri Alameri and Irma Gillberg-Hjelt were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

At the organising meeting of the Board of Directors on 5 November 2026, Riikka Laine-Tolonen was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Mika Heikkilä as Vice Chair.

The Board of Directors resolved to discontinue the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The Risk Committee continues as the sole permanent committee of the Board of Directors. The duties of the discontinued committees will be handled in the future by the Board as a whole.

The members of the Risk Committee are Irma Gillberg-Hjelt (Chair), Riikka Laine-Tolonen and Mika Heikkilä.

Karri Alameri's role as CEO of the company ended upon his election as a member of the company's Board of Directors. In addition, as disclosed today, the Board of Directors of the company has appointed Iikka Kuosa as the new CEO of the company. The report to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority on the fulfilment of the Fit & Proper requirements by the new CEO is pending. Sarianna Liiri shall continue as the Deputy CEO.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

For further information:

Riikka Laine-Tolonen, Chair of the Board of Directors, interview requests via Chief Communications Officer

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 750 0093, ...

ABOUT OMA SAVINGS BANK

Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank that serves over 200,000 personal and corporate customers through 48 branches across Finland and digital channels with approximately 600 experts. Oma Savings Bank's key objective is a first-class customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility in both digital and traditional channels. Oma Savings Bank focuses primarily on retail banking and offers its customers a diverse range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by intermediating products of its cooperation partners, such as credit, investment and loan protection products. Oma Savings Bank also engages in mortgage banking operations. The shares of Oma Savings Bank are listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is a part of S-Bank Group.