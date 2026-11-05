Peakmetrics Named A Visionary In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For PR And Media Monitoring Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeakMetrics, the AI-native narrative intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the first-ever GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for PR and Media Monitoring Tools.

PeakMetrics helps PR and communications teams understand the narratives shaping their reputation across news, social media, podcasts, broadcast and AI-generated answers. The platform combines early detection with analysis of who is driving a conversation, where and how it is spreading and whether automated activity is influencing it, giving teams the context to decide when and how to respond.

“Deeper intelligence is a requirement for modern comms teams,” said Nick Loui, CEO and Co-Founder of PeakMetrics.“In today's AI-driven world, it's critical for teams to be able to decipher the entire spectrum of online discourse wherever teams need it, from alerts in Slack to MCP Servers and custom workflows. Being named a Visionary reflects our ability to deliver a new product in a critical category.”

PeakMetrics continues to expand how communications teams put narrative intelligence to work, with expanded capabilities including:



AI Perceptions: Understand how leading AI models describe your brand, track changes in favorability and identify the sources shaping those answers, alongside your news and social monitoring.

Custom apps: Work with PeakMetrics' team to build workflows on top of its core data and intelligence, from executive briefings to influencer vetting, with APIs and MCP integrations extending that intelligence into your own applications and AI tools.

Multimodal Smart Categories: Analyze text, images and video using categories tailored to your organization's narratives, reputation risks and business priorities. AI-powered alerts: Get timely alerts with context on emerging narratives and reputational risks, delivered where your team already works, including Slack, Teams and email.

To learn more, visit peakmetrics.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for PR and Media Monitoring Tools, Amber Boyes, Paul Swiergosz, et al., 20 October 2026

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About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics is an AI-powered narrative intelligence platform that helps organizations detect emerging narratives, understand what is driving them and respond with confidence. Built for communications, security and risk teams, PeakMetrics brings news, social media, AI answers and custom data into one environment, with analysis and workflows tailored to each organization's needs.

Contact: Jessica Pratt,...