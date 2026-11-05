Mbody AI Doubles Deployment At Major Northeast Casino & Entertainment Destination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq-listed physical AI company grows it's support at Mohegan Sun's Environmental Services (EVS) team after successful pilot program







Highlights



Deployment Doubled: Mohegan Sun has doubled its MBody AI deployment, with expanded operations already underway.

Three-Year Agreement: The commercial agreement covers both the previously announced original installation and this expanded deployment. Commercial Expansion: The relationship progressed from a June pilot to paid operations and an expanded multi-year commitment in October 2026.



LAS VEGAS and UNCASVILLE, Conn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBody AI Ltd. (“MBody AI” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: MBAI) today announced that Mohegan Sun has doubled the size of its MBody AI deployment under a three-year agreement covering both the original installation and the expansion. The expansion is installed and operating, increasing coverage within existing service areas and expanding MBody's paid relationship in one of the leading casino & entertainment destinations in the US.

Mohegan Sun first deployed MBody's offering in June 2026, signed an interim paid agreement in early September, and signed and deployed the expansion in October. In less than six months, the relationship progressed from proof of concept to paid operations and a larger, long-term commitment for at least the next three years.

MBody combines its proprietary OrchestratorTM software, supported robotics hardware, financing, deployment and ongoing service in a system customers pay for monthly. At Mohegan Sun, the entire deployment is integrated with Orchestrator, whose reporting functions support the property's environmental services team. Deployment, training, mapping and scheduling assistance, ongoing support and reporting together supported Mohegan Sun's decision to expand.

“At Mohegan Sun we operate in a very high-demand and high-volume environment, with a constant goal of delivering the best possible guest service,” said Dan Webster, VP of Resort Operations for Mohegan Sun.“The expanded coverage is allowing our EVS teams to further excel in personalized and enhanced guest service, while supplementing overall efficiency.”

The expanded deployment supports that team's attention to the everyday work behind a consistently welcoming guest experience. Mohegan Sun in total stretches 5.5 million square-feet, home to two hotel towers, two unique casinos, more than 75 dining and retail locations, two distinct convention centers and multiple entertainment venues including the 10,000-seat award-winning Mohegan Sun Arena. Mohegan's broader North American portfolio includes Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

“The partnership with Mohegan Sun has been a success and we're excited to announce this expanded relationship,” said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI.“Our goal at MBody is to deliver measurable outcomes that earn deeper engagement over time. We believe Orchestrator, together with our operating support, can become the trusted platform customers depend on as they expand the use of physical AI throughout their organizations.”

MBody's strategy is to grow established customer relationships through additional supported work, applications and properties. Follow the Company's progress at ir.mbody.ai.

About MBody AI Ltd.

MBody AI Ltd. (Nasdaq: MBAI) is building the enterprise operating layer for physical AI. Its proprietary MBody AI Orchestrator platform manages supported equipment from multiple manufacturers, with a commercial focus on hospitality and gaming. MBody combines software, equipment, financing, deployment and ongoing service under long-term agreements. Learn more at ir.mbody.ai.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements in quotations, headlines, highlights and graphics. These statements concern expected benefits of the expanded Mohegan Sun deployment, including reliability, cleaning coverage and staff productivity; continuation and growth of customer relationships; future capabilities and adoption of MBody AI Orchestrator; and expansion through additional applications, hardware integrations, properties and customers. Words such as“expect,”“believe,”“intend,”“may,”“will” and similar expressions identify some, but not all, forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions regarding customer demand, technology performance, supplier availability and the Company's financing and service capacity. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including equipment or software failures, integration difficulties, cybersecurity incidents or service interruptions; anticipated benefits not being achieved or sustained; changes in customer requirements or budgets; customer concentration, reduced orders, termination or non-renewal of engagements; delays in developing supported applications or integrations; dependence on third-party manufacturers and suppliers; equipment, personnel and service availability and costs; inability to convert pilots or expand accounts; competition and market conditions; additional capital requirements, financing availability and potential dilution; failure to maintain Nasdaq listing compliance or foreign private issuer status; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Past results and customer expansion do not guarantee future performance, further orders or deployments at other properties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future operating results. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of this release's date. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements for new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

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MBody AI media contact

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Mohegan Sun local media contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at