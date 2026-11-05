BCC Research Offers 50% Off Every Report For Year-End Planning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Half-price access to the full catalog of analyst-led market research, November 1–December 31, helps organizations build their 2027 plans on trusted data.

Boston, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research today announced 50% off its full catalog through December 31. The year-end initiative supports organizations as they develop their plans for the year ahead.

Offer Details

Included: Every report across all five research collections, including syndicated titles and AI Pulse reports.

Discount code : Enter PLAN50 at checkout.

Deadline: December 31 at 11:59 PM ET. Prices return to normal after the offer ends.

Analyst-Led Research for 2027 Planning

Planning teams spend November and December deciding where to invest next year. Those decisions depend on reliable data. Every BCC Research report is published by an analyst with 5, 10, or 15 years of experience in their field-not generated by AI. This human expertise supports accurate, consistent numbers, with the forecast, methodology, and sources behind every figure.

“The plans that hold up run on real market numbers,” said Kathy Million, President at BCC Research.“Our reports are published by analysts with years of experience in their focus areas. Real people, not AI writing text, which is exactly why these forecasts are so accurate.”

Catalog Coverage and Market Highlights

The catalog includes more than 1,400 reports across five collections: Life Sciences, the Digital World, Materials, Energy & Sustainability, and Artificial Intelligence. Among the fastest-growing markets covered by analysts this year are:

. Green hydrogen: Forecast to grow 47% annually through 2031.

. Stationary battery storage: Forecast to grow 33% annually through 2030.

. Enterprise AI: Forecast to grow 32% annually through 2031.

Source-Linked Answers with Ask AI

Subscribers to the BCC Research library can also explore the catalog through Ask AI, a button within the library that provides cited answers. It draws only on published BCC reports and links every answer to its source. If no report exists, it does not invent one.

Browse the catalog at and enter PLAN50 at checkout to receive the discount.

About BCC Research

BCC Research has published market intelligence for more than 55 years. Its analysts produce around 300 reports annually across five research collections. Each report follows a consistent structure, with data, methodology, and sources supporting every forecast. BCC Research is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Media contact

For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

CONTACT: BCC Research LLC 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109... | +1 781-489-7301