Homary Announces Global Brand Refresh Centered On Design, Function And Space Styling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global home furnishings brand brings distinctive design, functional innovation, and space styling together to create homes that reflect personal style and support everyday living.









LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homary, a global home furnishings brand, today announced a global brand refresh under the campaign theme“Homary. Made for More.” The refreshed direction brings together distinctive design, functional innovation and space styling to support everyday living.



Consumer research highlights demand for personalized, functional home furnishings. A 2025 HomeByMe survey found that 31% of consumers across categories ranked personalization among their top purchase criteria, while IHA's 2025 research identified ease of use (57%) and multifunctionality (39%) as key purchase factors.



Homary's 2025 U.S. customer survey, based on 400 responses from previous customers, found that 80% cited distinctive design as one reason they chose the brand.

These findings informed Homary's refreshed direction, bringing three capabilities together:

Distinctive Design: Expressive forms, refined silhouettes, and considered details bring character and individuality to living spaces.









Functional Innovation: Thoughtful features combine aesthetics with practical functionality, making everyday living easier and more comfortable.









Space Styling: Curated furniture combinations and cohesive room designs help create spaces that reflect their personal style and lifestyle.









The refresh responds to customers seeking homes that feel personal while supporting how they live, bringing design, functionality and styling together across products and spaces.



The campaign theme,“Homary. Made for More.”, brings the refreshed direction to life through updated product stories, curated spaces and brand content, building on Homary's enduring brand slogan:“Live Your Statement. Live Homary.”



“Our vision is for every home to be a personal statement,” said Susi Wang, CEO of Homary.“Through distinctive design, functional innovation and thoughtful space styling, we help families create homes that express who they are, support how they live and reflect their personal taste.”

About Homary

Homary is a global home furnishings brand driven by distinctive design, functional innovation, and space styling. Specializing in modern homes and outdoor furniture made for real life, Homary helps people create homes that express who they are, support how they live, and reflect their personal taste. The brand operates in more than 18 markets worldwide.



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