Nextnrg Executes Term Sheet To Acquire 33-Acre Indiana Site For Lone Wolf Energy Center, With Potential To Support Up To 70 MW Of Data Center Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pharmaceutical company to lease the site's existing 50,000-square-foot building, with the remaining 27 acres planned for on-site power generation, battery storage, intelligent energy management and distributed AI computing infrastructure

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT) ("NextNRG" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with Envision South Bend LLC to acquire an approximately 33-acre property in South Bend, Indiana. The Company has also executed a binding 10-year lease agreement with a pharmaceutical company for the property's existing approximately 50,000-square-foot building. The lease will become effective upon the Company's acquisition of the property.

NextNRG plans to develop the property as the Lone Wolf Energy Center, combining a commercial tenant in the existing building with a separate development area for data center infrastructure, on-site power generation, battery storage and microgrid capabilities.

Energy and Data Center Development

NextNRG plans to develop approximately 27 acres of the property for data center infrastructure and supporting energy systems, with the potential to support up to 70 megawatts of data center capacity, and potentially up to 100 megawatts. A transmission line running along the property boundary also presents a pathway for future grid interconnection.

The Company plans to pursue right-sized AI infrastructure and distributed computing applications, offering an alternative to traditional hyperscale data center campuses. The ability to develop on-site generation could provide a pathway to power availability for prospective customers while longer-term grid interconnection opportunities are pursued.

The remaining acreage also provides an opportunity to integrate battery energy storage and microgrid infrastructure, coordinating power generation, storage and energy management to support the needs of data center operators and other prospective commercial and industrial customers.

NextNRG's role in the development will focus on the energy infrastructure, including power generation, battery storage, microgrid systems, and energy management. The Company expects to work with a separate specialized partner responsible for the AI computing infrastructure and related operations. This approach allows NextNRG to apply its energy technology and capabilities to support the facility without taking on the role of data center compute operator.

"We believe data center development must evolve to meet today's energy and infrastructure challenges. With the potential to support approximately 70 megawatts, Lone Wolf represents an opportunity to develop at a scale that can support meaningful data center operations without the footprint and resource demands of traditional hyperscale campuses" said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NextNRG. "By integrating on-site generation, battery storage and intelligent energy management, we can plan around the facility's power needs while working to minimize additional strain on the local grid and surrounding community. We also see an opportunity to bring new investment, jobs, and tax revenue to South Bend. Our goal is to demonstrate how energy infrastructure and data center development can work together to benefit both the community and the businesses they support."

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the non-binding term sheet, the proposed $22 million acquisition consists of $500,000 in cash, $10 million in a newly designated class of Preferred Stock and $11.5 million in debt.

Anchor Tenant

The existing approximately 50,000-square-foot building will be leased to a pharmaceutical company for manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing and office operations. The binding lease agreement provides for an initial 10-year term, with two additional 10-year renewal options at the tenant's election.

Annual rent will equal the greater of minimum rent of $250,000, escalating 3% annually, or 10% of the tenant's Net Premises Revenue, subject to a $2.5 million annual cap. Under the net lease structure, the tenant will also pay its proportionate share of property taxes, building insurance and common operating costs.

The lease provides NextNRG with an established commercial use for the existing building while retaining the remaining approximately 27 acres for independent development and commercialization opportunities. NextNRG will also retain the right to use the building's rooftop for solar installations.

Proposed Transaction Conditions

The proposed acquisition remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive transaction documents, required corporate and other approvals, seller lender approval, and the applicable Nasdaq listing condition. The lease is binding upon execution but becomes effective only upon NextNRG or its designated acquisition subsidiary acquiring the property.

There can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will be completed on the terms contemplated or at all.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by deploying its AI-driven Smart Controller, a proprietary AI technology that continuously optimizes how energy is generated, stored, and consumed. The Company deploys the controller within microgrids at commercial, healthcare, municipal, industrial and federal sites, and at a utility scale through the Next Utility Operating System®.

NextNRG also sells EV chargers, is advancing wireless in-motion charging, and operates one of the nation's largest on-demand mobile fueling fleets through EzFill.

To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as“potential,”“plans,”“believes,”“expect,”“intends,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements for the acquisition of the Lone Wolf property on the terms described or at all, the outcome of the Company's previously disclosed Nasdaq hearing and the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; and risks related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by NextNRG. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of NextNRG, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

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