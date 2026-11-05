With Open Enrollment Underway, Vimo® Encourages Consumers To Compare Health Plans And Explore Financial Assistance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Higher premiums don't always mean higher monthly payments. Financial assistance and plan choice determine what consumers pay.

Mountain View, CA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Enrollment for 2027 health coverage is underway, and Vimo® is encouraging consumers to compare plans and check their eligibility for financial assistance before renewing or choosing coverage.

“Before you assume coverage is out of reach, check what you would actually pay,” said Chini Krishnan, CEO of Vimo.“Financial assistance can lower your monthly premium, and a different plan may better fit your budget and health needs this year. Even if you're happy with your coverage, take time to compare.”

Premium tax credits depend on household income, family size, and the cost of a benchmark Silver plan. When that benchmark premium rises, eligible consumers may receive larger credits that offset some or all of their plan's premium increase. Others may face higher costs, making it especially important to review current prices and available assistance.

Consumers should also look beyond the monthly premium. Deductibles, copayments, provider networks, and prescription coverage can change each year.

Vimo encourages consumers to:



Update their application. Use expected 2027 income and current household information to check eligibility for financial assistance.

Compare total costs and coverage. Check deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs and confirm that doctors and prescriptions are covered. Check state deadlines and get help. Visit the state's official Marketplace for enrollment dates and assistance.

Vimo supports nine State-Based Marketplaces: Georgia Access, Get Covered Illinois, MNsure, Nevada Health Link, Get Covered New Jersey, BeWell, Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, Pennie, and Virginia's Insurance Marketplace. Since 2014, the company has supported more than 23 million eligibility decisions and enrollments.

Consumers can visit their state's official health insurance Marketplace now to compare 2027 plans, review financial assistance, and enroll.

About Vimo®

Since 2005, Vimo® has helped government agencies modernize technology, streamline operations, and improve access to essential health and human services. Combining proven SaaS solutions, contact center services, AI technologies, and deep operational expertise, Vimo empowers states to deliver more efficient, accessible, and responsive services. From health insurance marketplaces to critical safety net programs, including Medicaid, SNAP, child care, child welfare, and unemployment insurance, Vimo helps agencies overcome complex challenges, improve outcomes, and serve more people, faster. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Jennifer Minchin Vimo (973) 981-8767...