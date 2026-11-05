NYS Dept Of Veterans' Services Celebrates Veterans Month With Veterans Mean Business Event On VA Home Loan Benefits

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Nov 17 Veterans Mean Business DVS Chat & Chew Flyer

Free Nov 17 Virtual Event Will Help Veterans, Service Members, Military Families, and Real Estate Professionals Better Understand VA Home Loan Benefits

- DVS Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Veterans Month, the New York State Department of Veterans' Services (DVS ) invites Veterans, Service Members, Military Families, and real estate professionals to a special edition of its popular Chat & Chew virtual discussion series,“Veterans Mean Business,” on Tuesday, November 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The free event, titled“Veterans Mean Business! A Primer for Real Estate Professionals, Veterans, Service Members & Military Families,” will explore the VA home loan benefit, address common misconceptions, and provide practical guidance to help eligible homebuyers confidently navigate the path to homeownership.

Registration for this DVS virtual event is FREE and open now:

“Veterans Month is about more than recognizing service. It is about ensuring that those who have served our Nation can fully access the opportunities and benefits they have earned,” said DVS Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen, a United States Marine Corps Veteran.“Homeownership can provide stability, financial security, and a lasting foundation for Military Families. Through conversations like this, we are helping turn hard-earned benefits into meaningful opportunities for the people who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Lessie Branch, DVS Special Assistant for Community Engagement and a United States Navy Veteran and will feature two experienced mortgage professionals: Michelle Viola-Straight, Executive Director of Military Home Loan Benefits at ClearPath Mortgage Solutions, and Leslie Curry, Mortgage Sales Manager and Assistant Vice President at Home Mortgage, Citizens.

“Knowledge is empowering, especially when it comes to making one of life's most significant financial decisions,” said Dr. Branch.“Our Chat & Chew series creates welcoming spaces where Veterans and Military Families can ask questions, connect with trusted professionals, and gain practical information. This conversation is also an important opportunity to strengthen understanding among the real estate professionals who serve them.”

“The VA home loan benefit is one of the most valuable financial tools available to eligible Veterans and Service Members, yet misunderstandings can prevent people from taking full advantage of it,” said Michelle Viola-Straight.“We want participants to leave with greater clarity about how the benefit works and the confidence to explore their homeownership options.”

“Real estate professionals play an essential role in helping Military Families achieve their homeownership goals,” said Leslie Curry.“By addressing misconceptions and improving understanding of VA financing, we can help create a smoother, more informed homebuying experience for both buyers and the professionals assisting them."

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Veterans Mean Business! – Special Veterans Month Chat & Chew

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Virtual via Webex

Cost: FREE

REGISTER TODAY:

About the New York State Department of Veterans' Services

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services proudly serves New York's Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All Who Served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – ny – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky Social, and YouTube.

Joshua Fitzpatrick

New York State Department of Veterans' Services

+ +1 518-419-4206

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NYS Dept of Veterans' Services Celebrates Veterans Month with "Veterans Mean Business" Event on VA Home Loan Benefits News Provided By New York State Department of Veterans' Services November 05, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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