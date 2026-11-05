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Together for an AI-Powered Urban Future: Dahua Technology Showcases Practical AIoT Solutions at SCEWC 2026

05.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, showcased its latest smart city solutions at the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2026, held from November 3 to 5 in Barcelona. Under the theme "Together for an AI-powered urban future," Dahua presented practical AIoT applications for safer, more efficient, and more sustainable cities.



Dahua's Urban Safety solutions connect cameras and other IoT devices with AI-powered analytics to identify risks and coordinate emergency response. One application combines intelligent recognition, text-and-image search, and route tracking with linked broadcasting and security workflows to support missing-person searches. For Smart Traffic, Dahua presented technologies for traffic monitoring, signal optimization, enforcement, and incident detection. In Campeche, Mexico, the company optimized 34 intersections and introduced seven green waves. The project recorded 23 improvements, a 20% increase in traffic volume, and a 15% reduction in waiting time. Dahua's Smart Mobility solutions improve public transportation safety and efficiency through vehicle monitoring, safety alerts, and integrated information. In bus operations, driver monitoring detects risky behaviors, while real-time video, GPS tracking, and passenger counting support safety oversight, fleet management, and fare verification. Dahua's City Governance technologies use AI analysis and multimodal information processing to detect illegal street vending, waste left in public areas, missing manhole covers, road flooding, blocked fire lanes, smoke, and fire. Natural-language search and automatic alerts help staff identify issues and coordinate responses. Dahua also showcased its Eco-Environment solutions for natural resource protection and environmental management. High-mounted thermal cameras provide 360-degree coverage and detect potential fire hotspots up to 10 kilometers away, working alongside ground monitoring and drones to support fire detection and emergency response. For water monitoring, a radar-based device paired with a PTZ camera tracks water levels in real time and sends alerts when readings exceed preset thresholds. Beyond the exhibition, John Li, General Manager of Global Government Business Department at Dahua Technology, joined the high-level roundtable "Agentic AI: Systems That Act." He highlighted how AI embedded in cameras and sensors enables proactive city management, from AI-powered searches to AI agents that identify urban issues and track their resolution. He also stressed the importance of privacy, transparency, and accountability in ensuring AI delivers public value. In a solution talk titled "Building Resilient, Inclusive & Sustainable Smart Cities with AIoT," Max Huang, Director of Global Government Projects at Dahua Technology, explained how edge intelligence and high-quality structured data provide a foundation for deploying large AI models in real-world smart city scenarios. "After all, IoT sensing devices are the 'eyes and hands' of AI. Future AI will not only process information in the digital world. It will go deeper into the physical world and truly help us manage cities to be safer, more efficient, and more livable," said Li. Looking ahead, Dahua will continue to work with customers and partners to advance smart city solutions and support the ongoing digital transformation of cities.







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