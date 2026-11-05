Children Of Frontier Districts Opening Textbooks After 79 Years Of Independence: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday highlighted the expansion of educational facilities to remote tea garden areas of the state, saying children living in frontier districts, located more than 500 km from Guwahati, are opening textbooks for the first time.

In a post on X, Sarma shared the development, highlighting how education is gradually reaching some of Assam's most geographically isolated communities, where access to basic educational facilities has remained a major challenge.

"Deep in the heart of Assam's tea gardens, more than 500 km from Guwahati, children are opening textbooks for the very first time," the Chief Minister said.

He further noted that 79 years after India's Independence, education had finally found its way to these remote frontier districts.

"This is what real change looks like," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister's post sought to highlight the importance of extending educational opportunities to children in remote and underserved regions, particularly those living in areas where geographical isolation and inadequate infrastructure have historically affected access to schooling.

Assam has a sizeable tea-growing population, with several tea garden communities spread across distant districts.

Children in these areas often face challenges in accessing educational institutions due to difficult terrain, long distances and limited infrastructure.

The extension of educational facilities to such locations is significant in addressing the longstanding gap in access to formal education and ensuring that children from economically and geographically disadvantaged communities are not left behind.

The development also comes against the backdrop of the state government's broader emphasis on improving education infrastructure and expanding access to schooling across Assam.

Sarma's remarks underline the importance of taking educational facilities to the doorsteps of communities that have remained outside the mainstream development process for decades.

The initiative, as highlighted by the Chief Minister, reflects an effort to bridge the educational divide between urban centres and remote tea garden settlements, providing children in these areas an opportunity to access formal education and pursue better prospects.