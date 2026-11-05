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Ads Featuring The Slogan“From Russia With Love” Were Spotted In New York, Tokyo And Dubai

Ads Featuring The Slogan“From Russia With Love” Were Spotted In New York, Tokyo And Dubai


Date: 2026-11-05 08:45:53

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Digital advertising screens in New York are displaying a campaign with the slogan“United by AI Art. From Russia with Love,” and showing a group of people in traditional folk costumes holding hands in a circle. Launched on Russia's National Unity Day, they convey a greeting to the people of various nations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The campaign is part of Giga-Art, an international AI art festival where users created images inspired by Russia. They described their ideas in words, and an AI transformed them into visuals; no prior artistic experience was required.

Judging by the slogan, the campaign's core idea is that art requires no translation and brings people together, regardless of their language or country. Previously, works from the festival were displayed on media facades across Russian cities; now, the Giga-Art imagery has expanded beyond the country's borders.

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