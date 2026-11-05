Oscar Health CEO Says Firm On Track For Strongest Financial Performance In History OSCR Stock On Track To Hit Over 5 Year Highs



The company reported a 72% jump in Q3 revenue to $5.12 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $4.72 billion, according to Fiscal.

Oscar Health raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to $19 billion to $19.3 billion from $18.7 billion to $19 billion. The insurer expects FY2026 medical loss ratio to range between 80.5% and 81.5%.

Shares of Oscar Health (OSCR) jumped 4.5% in pre-market trading on Thursday, tracking their highest levels since March 2021, after the insurer posted a better-than-expected third-quarter print and raised its full-year outlook for a third time this year.

The company reported a 72% jump in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $5.12 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $4.72 billion, according to Fiscal. The increase was driven by higher insurance premiums, growing membership, and a $250 million benefit from updated risk adjustment estimates under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) program.

Third Earnings Guidance Raise

Oscar Health raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to $19 billion to $19.3 billion from $18.7 billion to $19 billion, and increased its operating earnings outlook to $850 million to $950 million from $600 million to $800 million, marking its third upward revision this year.

“Oscar Health is on track to deliver the strongest year of financial performance in our history, and we are raising our earnings from operations outlook for a third time. Our disciplined pricing, consumer-led products, and technology-powered approach are driving stronger economics and position us to grow market share and expand margin in 2027,” said CEO Mark Bertolini.

The company posted net income of $167.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $137.5 million, or $0.53 per share, last year. The results comfortably beat analysts' expectations for a $ 0.17-per-share loss.

Improving MLR In Focus

Oscar Health's medical loss ratio, which measures the percentage of premium revenue spent on members' healthcare, improved to 84% from 88.5% a year earlier. The decline indicates the company spent a smaller share of premiums on medical claims.

It expects FY2026 medical loss ratio to range between 80.5% and 81.5%, compared with its previous forecast of 81% to 82%.

Retail Turns 'Extremely Bullish' On OSCR

Retail sentiment surrounding OSCR on Stocktwits turned 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, while message volumes jumped 133%.

One user opined Oscar Health is“overdelivering across the board.”

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OSCR shares have seen a strong buying interest so far in 2026, gaining about 155%

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