Kerala Teen Rents Toyota Innova, Rams Into Over 12 Vehicles During 8-Km Road Rampage WATCH

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he drove a rented SUV at high speed for nearly eight kilometres in Keralam's Kottayam district on Tuesday evening, ramming more than a dozen vehicles even after one of its front tyres burst. Before calling the police, locals pursued and stopped the Toyota Innova. Gokul has been recognized as the driver.

The incident occurs in the midst of popular indignation over a string of recent teen-related deadly incidents, including one in which a youngster reportedly crashed a car while inebriated and another in which a minor allegedly drove a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police told news agency PTI that Gokul had hired the car from Thiruvalla and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotic drugs, though this was yet to be confirmed.

At Mundukotta in Paippad, the automobile struck a scooter driven by 21-year-old Nanditha as it was traveling towards Changanassery. After working at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, she was on her way home.

Nanditha was brought to a private hospital in Thiruvalla after suffering severe injuries to her hands and legs. The driver allegedly continued driving through Thrikodithanam in the direction of Thengana without stopping. According to authorities, the driver crashed into six more cars at Kannottu.

Panic gripped parts of Kottayam district after a speeding Toyota Innova allegedly rammed into several vehicles while travelling nearly 8 kilometres without stopping.

The incident occurred around 7 pm at Kannotta Junction in Thengana.

Villagers eventually managed to intercept the car after its front right tyre burst, causing sparks as the vehicle continued moving.

Police detained the 18-year-old driver, who is suspected of being under the influence of intoxicants.

According to preliminary information, the Innova started its journey from Vellappally in Payippad and sped through Chanjodi, Madappally, Perumbanachi and Thengana before reaching Kannotta.

During the nearly 8-kilometre stretch, the car allegedly knocked down several vehicles.

Despite the collisions, the driver reportedly continued driving without stopping, triggering panic among motorists and residents.

The situation became more alarming when the car's front right tyre burst. However, the driver continued moving the vehicle, with the wheel disc scraping against the road and producing large sparks.

Several motorists followed the speeding car in an attempt to stop it and prevent further accidents.

The chase eventually ended when local residents managed to block and stop the Innova at Kannotta Junction in Thengana.

Personnel from the Thrikkodithanam police station rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody.

The driver was identified as Gokul Binu (18), a native of Thiruvalla. Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle belongs to a person from Mukkattupadi in Changanassery.

Police suspect that the driver may have consumed intoxicants before getting behind the wheel.

A medical examination and other procedures are underway to establish whether he was under the influence of any intoxicating substance.

Thrikkodithanam police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Officials said appropriate legal action would be taken based on the findings.

Further details regarding the extent of damage to the vehicles and the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.

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One of the car's front tyres had popped by that point. Sparks flew when the damaged tire brushed the road, but the car kept going. The series of crashes apparently caused damage to over a dozen vehicles.

Eventually, locals pulled the car over and called Thrikodithanam police, who arrived and arrested Gokul. For a lengthy amount of time, the incident also resulted in severe traffic congestion in the neighborhood.

Similar Incidents Reported

Concerns about a string of careless driving events involving young drivers in Kerala are raised by this episode. A Mercedes-Benz and a Mini Cooper were apparently involved in two recent incidents, one involving a youngster in Cheranalloor and another involving a 19-year-old guy in Nedumbassery.

In the most recent instance, the 18-year-old was taken into custody by the police after the rental automobile allegedly traveled about eight kilometers, struck over a dozen cars, and kept going in spite of a burst tire.