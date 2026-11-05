Scroll Instagram Reels All Day And Get Paid: Udaipur Company Announces Unusual Job Opening

What if your addiction to Instagram paid off in the end? This Diwali, a firm in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is offering individuals a novel job: spend the day browsing through Instagram Reels, keep an eye on what is becoming popular, and get paid for it.

Udaipur-based company Influish has announced that it is looking for a professional doomscroller, someone who can turn hours of mindless scrolling into a full-time job. The role involves watching Reels, spotting emerging trends and reporting back on the content taking over Instagram.

In a video posted on social media, the company's staff advertised the vacancy with a pitch that anybody who has ever lost track of time while scrolling would recognize.

“If you really enjoy using Instagram, we will pay you for it. We are looking for a doomscroller who will sit all day, scroll through Reels and tell everyone what is going viral on Instagram,” a man says in the video.

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How Can You Apply?

And applying for the job appears to be just as straightforward. Interested candidates have to comment 'Hi' on the video. Those based in Udaipur will then receive the application link through a direct message.

Social Media Can't Keep Calm

It should come as no surprise that the announcement has sparked jokes in the comments section. One person described it as the "perfect job," while another claimed it was the chance they had been waiting for.

This job may seem less like work and more like a dream position to anyone who has ever opened Instagram for a five-minute break and returned an hour later. Naturally, scrolling won't be sufficient; the organization is looking for someone who can identify patterns and inform the staff of what's popular.

Put another way, you might have a job description to provide to someone the next time they order you to put down your phone, it seems that applying for the position is as simple. Candidates who are interested must leave a "Hello" comment on the video. The application link will subsequently be sent to Udaipur residents via direct messaging.