Why Is Dutch Bros Stock Falling After Q3 Results?



TD Cowen lowered its price target to $50 from $55, maintaining a 'Buy' rating, while viewing concerns over Dutch Bros' same-store sales guidance as a fixable communication issue rather than an execution problem, according to The Fly.

Freedom Capital lowered its price target to $65 from $95, while Gordon Haskett cut its target to $50 from $72. Both firms maintained 'Buy' ratings. Twenty-four out of 26 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' while one rates the stock 'Hold' and one rates it 'Strong Sell,' according to Koyfin.

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares drew investor attention on Thursday after multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the coffee chain following its third-quarter results.

Stephens cut its price target to $47 from $65 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating. The firm expects the shares to fall“meaningfully” during Thursday's session and believes some investors may“disengage until transactions stabilize,” according to The Fly.

BROS shares traded 14.48% lower at $37.50 in premarket trading, approaching their 52-week low of $36.51.

Twenty-four of 26 analysts rate the stock a 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' while one rates it 'Hold' and one rates it 'Strong Sell,' according to Koyfin.

Analysts Lower Price Targets As Same-Store Sales Outlook Comes Under Scrutiny

Stephens noted that Dutch Bros beat Q3 revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) expectations, but same-store sales came in lighter than expected as traffic growth slowed sequentially. The firm also flagged the reduced FY26 outlook and the company's accelerated 2027 development plan, which was well ahead of Street expectations, according to The Fly.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles lowered the price target on Dutch Bros to $50 from $55 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The firm viewed concerns about the company's reduced 2026 same-store sales guidance as more of a communication issue than an execution problem and said it was fixable, according to The Fly.

Freedom Capital also lowered its price target to $65 from $95 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The firm adjusted its estimates following Dutch Bros' third-quarter results, The Fly reported.