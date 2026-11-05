Why Is Dutch Bros Stock Falling After Q3 Results?
|Analyst
|Old PT
|New PT
|Stephens
|$65
|$47
|Freedom Capital
|$95
|$65
|Gordon Haskett
|$72
|$50
|TD Cowen
|$55
|$50
|Baird
|$60
|$50
Source:The Fly
BROS Q3 Earnings Highlights
Dutch Bros reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closed on Wednesday. Revenue rose 30% year-over-year to $549.8 million, topping analysts' estimates of $548.4 million. However, earnings of $0.20 per share fell short of the $0.25 estimate, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.
The company reported a 5.4% increase in same-shop sales at company-operated locations, while systemwide same-shop sales grew 4.4%. Customer visits increased 1% at company-operated shops and 0.4% across the system.
For FY2026, Dutch Bros expects revenue of at least $2.1 billion and same-shop sales growth of at least 5%. It also lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook to approximately $380 million from its previous forecast of $385 million-$390 million.
How Retail Views BROS
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned 'bullish' from 'bearish' a day ago, amid 'extremely high' message volumes. BROS was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.
One retail investor said they sold their remaining BROS position in the $40s, despite an average cost of $36, but remained bullish on the stock after its earnings-related decline.View this Stocktwits post
BROS shares have dropped over 33% year-to-date.
Also read:Citizens Raises Papzimeos Sales Forecast After Precigen's Q3 Topline Beat – Sees 142% Upside Potential In PGEN Stock
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