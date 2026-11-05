'Power, Protect, Purchase': Africa Made It Unveils Blueprint To Capture USD 34B In GDP And Accelerate African Industrial Sovereignty

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Africa Made It ( ), the continental movement driving Africa's industrial sovereignty, today officially launched its campaign, “Power, Protect and Purchase,” at the CANEX weekend in Lagos, Nigeria. Aimed at unlocking USD 34 billion in annual GDP contribution through a structural transition from unprocessed raw cotton exports to end-to-end local garment processing, the initiative seeks to turn Africa's vast natural wealth into sovereign, self-sustaining economic power.

Africa Made It is driven by a consortium of leading pan-African organisations, advocacy groups, and media organisations who are positioning Africa as a global investment hub. Its flagship campaign, spotlighting the fibre-to-fashion value chain, presents a clear roadmap for continental industrialisation: securing competitive energy power for local industrial mills, enacting policy measures to protect emerging domestic manufacturers from unfair foreign imports, and rallying African consumers to purchase locally manufactured apparel. Together, these three pillars ensure that value created from African resources remains on African soil.

Africa Practice research shows that Africa exports up to 98% of its raw cotton overseas and captures only 2% of its total value while incurring a USD 35 billion annual trade deficit. Building the continent's domestic processing capacity in spinning, weaving, and sewing locally produced cotton will sustain nearly two million permanent industrial jobs and inject approximately USD 33 billion directly into domestic household incomes every year, in addition to a recurring contribution of USD 34 billion to the continent's GDP.

While these figures reveal the immense macro-economic potential of the value chain, the true heart of this transformation lies in its human impact. Industrial wages and local lint purchases leading to increased capital circulation in rural communities can drive community micro-economic vitality and contribute to rural poverty reduction. Additionally, formal employment opportunities can expand drastically for women, as they currently make up between 70-90% of garment factory workers on the continent.

Realising this vision and changing the lives of millions of people requires a deliberate combination of targeted investments, supportive trade policies, and consumer mobilisation. A USD 1.8 billion capital allocation toward critical structural enablers for garment transformation is the foundation for bridging Africa's missing middle in the fibre-to-fashion value chain.

Marie Wilke, editor-in-chief of the Africa Made It magazine, said, "African culture, design, and storytelling influence global fashion, music, and media like never before. Yet, without domestic manufacturing infrastructure, Africa's creative authority yields very little economic return. Linking raw cotton harvest directly to local processing ensures that the intellectual property, commercial margins, and industrial jobs remain on the continent. It is time to wear our power."

To learn more about the potential of Africa's fibre to fashion value chain, watch the campaign video ( ) or read the Africa Made it ( )magazine ( ). Access the campaign website and resources in English ( ) and French ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Made It.

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Media contacts:

Marie Wilke

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David Gyampo

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For regular updates on the campaign and its progress, follow Africa Made It on Instagram (@africa_madeit ( )) and LinkedIn (Africa Made It) ( )

About Africa Made It:

Africa Made It was established as a continental advocacy platform to accelerate Africa's transition from a primary exporter of raw materials to a global powerhouse that controls, processes and monetises its own resources. The fashion industry is only the first example. It is coordinated by a network of partners including AllAfrica Media, Africa24, Africa No Filter, Africa Practice, Afreximbank, AKAS Consulting, Bird Story Agency, IC Publications, and Research Alpha.



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