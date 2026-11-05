Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Forecast To 2036: Rising Demand, Regulatory Support, And New Product Launches Drive Expansion Sidney Kimmel, Centre Hospitalier De, Dana-Farber Cancer

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Companies in the market include - M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Sidney Kimmel, Centre hospitalier de, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Gilead Sciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Exelixis, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Benitec Biopharma, Inc., BeiGene, ALX Oncology Inc., Queensland Health, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

(Albany, New York) - November 05, 2026: DelveInsight's “Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

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Some of the key facts of the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Report:



The Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) market size was valued at approximately USD 850 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach nearly USD 2,560 million by 2036. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the 2026–2036 forecast period, driven by advancements in targeted therapies, immuno-oncology, and increasing treatment adoption.

In October 2026, BNT113 plus pembrolizumab (BioNTech): The Phase II/III AHEAD-MERIT trial did not meet its first dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared with pembrolizumab alone in first-line HPV16-positive recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. The study will continue to assess overall survival, its second primary endpoint.

In September 2026, Phase II HexAgon study results showed that INBRX-106, a hexavalent OX40 agonist, combined with pembrolizumab achieved a confirmed objective response rate of 48.3%, compared with 26.5% for pembrolizumab alone in first-line PD-L1-positive recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. The combination also demonstrated a six-month progression-free survival rate of 72.4% versus 42.8%.

In August 2026, The Phase III VERSATILE-003 trial evaluating the HPV16-targeted immunotherapy PDS0101 in HNSCC was discontinued. The company indicated that it would prioritize other development activities and pursue a partnership strategy for PDS0101.

In June 2026, CRB-701 (Corbus Pharmaceuticals): Updated Phase I/II clinical findings presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting demonstrated antitumor activity in patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. Confirmed objective response rates were 33.3% in both the 2.7 mg/kg and 3.6 mg/kg dose groups, supporting further investigation of this Nectin-4-targeted ADC.

In May 2026, JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3; Nanobiotix/Johnson & Johnson): The FDA accepted a protocol amendment to the ongoing Phase III NANORAY-312 study. The amendment removed the planned interim analysis and brought forward the final analysis by reducing the required number of events, potentially supporting an earlier assessment of the treatment in locally advanced HNSCC patients ineligible for platinum-based chemotherapy.

In February 2026, The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (RYBREVANT FASPRO; subcutaneous amivantamab) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic, HPV–unrelated HNSCC following disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-L1 or PD-1 inhibitor.

In January 2026, BNT113 (BioNTech): The investigational HPV16-targeted mRNA cancer immunotherapy received FDA Fast Track Designation for evaluation in HPV16-positive recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. The candidate is being investigated in combination with pembrolizumab in the Phase II/III AHEAD-MERIT trial (NCT04534205).

In August 2025, Merus announced that enrollment in the Phase III LiGeR-HN2 trial in HNSCC is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, and in May 2025, the company further announced that it anticipates sharing a topline interim readout in 2026 for Petosemtamab (MCLA-158).

In August 2025, Health Canada has authorized pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for use as neoadjuvant therapy, followed by adjuvant therapy in combination with radiotherapy with or without cisplatin, and then as monotherapy, for adult patients with resectable, locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors show a PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) of 1 or higher, as confirmed by a validated test.

In February 2025, Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative bifunctional therapies for solid tumors, has announced the enrollment of the first patients in FORTIFI-HN01, a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial. This study evaluates ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line (1L) treatment for recurrent or metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Ficerafusp alfa is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody that integrates an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-targeting monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β).

In January 2025, Rakuten Medical administered the first dose in its intercontinental Phase III clinical trial evaluating ASP-1929, a photoimmunotherapy treatment for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). This multi-center, randomized, open-label study will assess the efficacy of the company's antibody-dye conjugate, which combines the antibody drug cetuximab with MSD's leading monoclonal antibody, Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO are the primary PD-1 inhibitors approved for treating recurrent or metastatic (R/M) HNSCC.

KEYTRUDA monotherapy is the preferred first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic HNSCC with high PD-L1 expression. However, only about 20% of patients respond, and there is no significant difference based on HPV status. Currently, no treatments are specifically approved for HPV16+ cancers.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of HNSCC in the 7MM were approximately 153,500 in 2025.

It has been observed that among EU4 and the UK, site-specific cases of HNSCC were found maximum in the oral cavity in 2025.

Germany accounted for about 2,700 Oropharyngeal squamous cell cancer (OPSCC) incident cases in 2025.

Japan accounted for about 3,900 cases of HPV16+ OPSCC incident cases in 2025.

Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Companies: M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Sidney Kimmel, Centre hospitalier de, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Gilead Sciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Exelixis, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Benitec Biopharma, Inc., BeiGene, ALX Oncology Inc., Queensland Health, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Therapies: Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, Durvalumab, Taxotere, CELLECTRA-5P, HS-20093, Magrolimab, Lenvatinib, Zanzalintinib, BL-B01D1, Ficlatuzumab, BB-401, Tislelizumab, SI-B001, Evorpacept, Pembrolizumab, CMP-001, and others The Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market dynamics.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Overview

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) refers to a group of cancers that originate in the squamous cells lining the mucous membranes of the head and neck region. This includes the oral cavity, throat (pharynx), and voice box (larynx), among other areas. Squamous cells are flat, thin cells that make up the epithelium, the outer layer of the skin and the lining of various organs.

To Know in detail about the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Forecast

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the APAC countries from 2022-2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends .

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the APAC region is segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas

Prevalent Cases of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas epidemiology trends @ Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Epidemiology Forecast

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Therapies and Key Companies



(KEYTRUDA): Merck Sharp & Dohme

Efti (eftilagimod alfa): Immutep/ Merck

Pembrolizumab: M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Nivolumab: Sidney Kimmel

Durvalumab: Centre hospitalier de

Taxotere: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

CELLECTRA-5P: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

HS-20093: Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company

Magrolimab: Gilead Sciences

Lenvatinib: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Zanzalintinib: Exelixis

BL-B01D1: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ficlatuzumab: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BB-401: Benitec Biopharma, Inc.

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

SI-B001: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Evorpacept: ALX Oncology Inc.

Pembrolizumab: Queensland Health

Evorpacept: ALX Oncology Inc. CMP-001: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market share @ Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Treatment Landscape

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Drivers



Rising incidence of tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated cancers is significantly driving the prevalence of head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC).

Increasing awareness regarding early cancer diagnosis and growing adoption of advanced screening technologies are supporting timely treatment initiation.

Advancements in immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and precision oncology are expanding treatment options and improving patient outcomes. Growing clinical trial activity focused on checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and combination therapies is strengthening the HNSCC treatment pipeline.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Barriers



Late-stage diagnosis in many patients due to non-specific symptoms can limit treatment effectiveness and survival rates.

High treatment costs associated with immunotherapies, biologics, and advanced radiation procedures may restrict accessibility in developing regions.

Severe treatment-related side effects such as dysphagia, mucositis, and speech impairment may negatively impact patient quality of life and treatment adherence. Resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy in certain patient populations remains a major clinical challenge.

Scope of the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Report



Study Period: 2022-2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Companies: Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, Durvalumab, Taxotere, CELLECTRA-5P, HS-20093, Magrolimab, Lenvatinib, Zanzalintinib, BL-B01D1, Ficlatuzumab, BB-401, Tislelizumab, SI-B001, Evorpacept, Pembrolizumab, CMP-001, and others

Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Therapies: Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, Durvalumab, Taxotere, CELLECTRA-5P, HS-20093, Magrolimab, Lenvatinib, Zanzalintinib, BL-B01D1, Ficlatuzumab, BB-401, Tislelizumab, SI-B001, Evorpacept, Pembrolizumab, CMP-001, and others

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Therapeutic Assessment: Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas current marketed and Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas emerging therapies

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Dynamics: Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market drivers and Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas

3. SWOT analysis of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas

4. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Overview at a Glance

6. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Disease Background and Overview

7. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas

9. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Unmet Needs

11. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Emerging Therapies

12. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Analysis (2022-2036)

14. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Drivers

16. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Barriers

17. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Appendix

18. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.