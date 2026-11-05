Water Supply Disruptions Reported Across All Districts Of Kyiv Due To Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyivvodokanal reported this on Facebook.

Kyivvodokanal specialists are working together with energy workers to resolve the situation and taking all possible measures to restore water supply as quickly as possible. Services are already being gradually restored.

The utility also reminded residents that the capital has a network of public drinking-water pump rooms where people can collect water. The locations of the nearest facilities can be found on the Kyivvodfond municipal enterprise's website.

Russian forces strike civilian and critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, injuring three

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to Petro Panteleiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, 104 generators are operating to ensure the capital's water supply.

As part of a government programme to provide communities with mobile power generation capacity, Kyiv will receive 10 additional power sources to ensure the operation of its water utilities, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi announced.

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