Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Drone Attacks Firefighters While They Battle Blaze In Sloviansk

Russian Drone Attacks Firefighters While They Battle Blaze In Sloviansk


Date: 2026-11-05 08:36:58

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

In the morning, Russian forces struck the city with four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). An administrative building, production facilities and two shops were damaged.

A fire broke out on the premises of a car repair shop. As firefighters worked to put it out, Russian drones continued circling nearby. One of them struck the very area where the emergency responders were working.

State Emergency Service personnel reacted in time and took shelter. No one was injured, and the emergency service vehicles were not damaged.

Read also: Russian forces strike civilian and critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, injuring three

Despite the threat of further attacks, firefighters managed to completely extinguish the blaze, which had spread across an area of 370 square metres.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces killed four residents of Donetsk region on November 4.

MENAFN05112026000193011044ID1111920684


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search