Russian Drone Attacks Firefighters While They Battle Blaze In Sloviansk
In the morning, Russian forces struck the city with four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). An administrative building, production facilities and two shops were damaged.
A fire broke out on the premises of a car repair shop. As firefighters worked to put it out, Russian drones continued circling nearby. One of them struck the very area where the emergency responders were working.
State Emergency Service personnel reacted in time and took shelter. No one was injured, and the emergency service vehicles were not damaged.Read also: Russian forces strike civilian and critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, injuring three
Despite the threat of further attacks, firefighters managed to completely extinguish the blaze, which had spread across an area of 370 square metres.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces killed four residents of Donetsk region on November 4.
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