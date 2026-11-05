Death Toll From Russian Airstrike On Komyshuvakha Rises To 43 Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

He said he had met with Portuguese President Antonio Jose Seguro in Madrid.

"I thanked him for his condolences over Russia's strike on an ordinary school in Komyshuvakha, where people were receiving humanitarian aid. The search and rescue operation there is now in its fourth day. As of now, 43 people have been confirmed killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelensky said.

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According to him, dozens more people may still be trapped under the rubble. One of the people reported missing was found alive today.

"Every day, Russia attacks our cities and communities with drones and missiles. Our energy sector has suffered a lot of damage, and restoring everything is very difficult. We discussed with the President how Portugal can support our energy system and help protect lives in Ukraine. We also talked about our opportunities for joint weapons production. We very much hope there will be further steps in support," Zelensky said.

As was previously reported, Russian forces dropped nine aerial bombs on an underground school in Komyshuvakha that was being used as a resilience center. The strike occurred while humanitarian aid was being distributed there.

The death toll had previously stood at 42.

Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa