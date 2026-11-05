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Sol Gamsu

Sol Gamsu


Date: 2026-11-05 08:36:21

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Sociology, Durham University
Profile Articles

I am a sociologist of education with a focus on how class, race and geographies reinforce inequalities within the education system. My work has explored elite schools, the geography of schooling and universities, colonialism and education, meritocracy and social mobility and union organising in universities.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Sociology, Durham University
Education
  • 2017 King's College London, Geography

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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