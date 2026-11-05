PhD Candidate in in Musicology, University of Birmingham

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Stacy Olive Jarvis is a PhD candidate in Musicology at the University of Birmingham. Her research explores the origins of the piano nocturne, focusing on the Irish composer John Field and the musical culture of nineteenth-century Europe.

In her articles, she draws on her research into nineteenth-century salon culture and female patronage to explore how historical women exercised influence through politics, culture and social networks, and how their experiences resonate with the characters of tv shows and movies.

–present PhD Candidate, University of Birmingham

Experience