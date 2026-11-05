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Ankolika De

Ankolika De


Date: 2026-11-05 08:36:19

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral fellow, Vanderbilt University
Profile Articles

I am an interdisciplinary researcher studying how people engage with and adapt to platform technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and social media. I also analyze how technological change is framed and collaborate with communities to design more inclusive systems.

Experience
  • –present Ph.D. Candidate in Informatics, Penn State

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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