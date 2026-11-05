Woon Ju Park

I am a researcher interested in how the computations in the human visual system are influenced by experience. I characterize the building blocks of perception using a combination of visual/auditory psychophysics, eye-tracking, neuroimaging, and computational modeling. I work with both neurotypical and neurodiverse populations (e.g., autism spectrum disorder, blindness), with an aim to find ways that can positively shape individuals' perceptual experiences.

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