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Woon Ju Park

Woon Ju Park


Date: 2026-11-05 08:36:18

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Psychology, Georgia Institute of Technology
Profile Articles

I am a researcher interested in how the computations in the human visual system are influenced by experience. I characterize the building blocks of perception using a combination of visual/auditory psychophysics, eye-tracking, neuroimaging, and computational modeling. I work with both neurotypical and neurodiverse populations (e.g., autism spectrum disorder, blindness), with an aim to find ways that can positively shape individuals' perceptual experiences.

Experience
  • –present Research Scientist, University of Washington

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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