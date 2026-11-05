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Louisa Penfold

Louisa Penfold


Date: 2026-11-05 08:36:18

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Education, Harvard University
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Louisa Penfold is a lecturer and faculty co-chair of Arts and Learning at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Her work examines the role of contemporary art, early childhood, and play across schools, museums, and public spaces. Her book, Every Child is an Artist: 32 Artist-Inspired Activities to Cultivate Your Child's Creativity (Workman Publishing), is out now.

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  • –present Professor of Education, Harvard University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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