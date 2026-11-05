Louisa Penfold is a lecturer and faculty co-chair of Arts and Learning at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Her work examines the role of contemporary art, early childhood, and play across schools, museums, and public spaces. Her book, Every Child is an Artist: 32 Artist-Inspired Activities to Cultivate Your Child's Creativity (Workman Publishing), is out now.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.