British High Commissioner Urges Closer Malaysia Ties Ahead Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (NNN) -- The United Kingdom (UK) is looking to deepen its strategic partnership with Malaysia through concrete collaborative projects in trade, education, defence, technology, and clean energy ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ajay Sharma said both countries should do more together to translate their longstanding ties into tangible outcomes that deliver mutual benefits.

"There is a sense of partnership, based on trust and shared understanding built up over the centuries that is at the heart of the UK-Malaysia relationship as we navigate the challenges of the present and build together for our futures," he said.

Speaking at a reception celebrating the 78th birthday of King Charles III here on Thursday, Sharma said he hoped both countries could agree on key areas of cooperation next year.

"I hope that next year when we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations, we will be able to agree on some concrete projects in these areas that bind Malaysia and the UK together for the next 30 years, to the 100th anniversary of UK-Malaysia relations," he said.

Sharma called on stakeholders from both countries to play a more active role in strengthening bilateral relations amid an increasingly competitive global environment.

"In this competitive world, we need all the help we can get. Be advocates, be ambassadors for the UK-Malaysia relationship. And together we can realise this ambition," he said.

The reception, hosted by Sharma and his wife Evren Sharma, was attended by more than 700 guests, including members of the Malaysian royal families, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the business community.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo was guest of honour representing the Malaysian government.

This year's celebration was themed Great British Theatre, reflecting King Charles III's longstanding interest in theatre and the performing arts.

The year also marks the 450th anniversary of The Theatre, England's first permanent purpose-built commercial playhouse, where a young William Shakespeare worked as an actor and playwright.

Guests at the reception were treated to live theatrical performances, chamber orchestra music, and an evening showcasing British food, culture, and pageantry.

King Charles III's birthday falls on Nov 14.

--NNN