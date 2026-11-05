The New Jeep® Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee Bring Refreshed Design and Technology to the GCC
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, UAE, 4 November, 2026 - Jeep® is introducing the refreshed Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee to the GCC. The updated models bring a new era of refinement, capability and power designed for families across the region.
Commenting on the launch, Youssef Bouhaddioui, Regional Brand Director, American & Italian Brands, Stellantis Middle East, said: “For 85 trailblazing years, Jeep’s vehicles have been designed for adventure, capability and freedom. Families across the GCC have always been clear about what they expect from an SUV: space for everyone, comfort on long journeys, premium craftsmanship and the capability to go anywhere. In line with the customer centricity at the heart of our FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, at Jeep we listen closely to our customers' needs and anticipate what they will look for next, and the new Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee reflect exactly that. As Jeep celebrates its 85th anniversary, these launches deliver what customers in our region want, while carrying forward the adventurous spirit that has defined the brand since 1941.”
The New Jeep® Grand Wagoneer
The Jeep brand is taking a bold step to simplify and strengthen its SUV lineup by fully integrating the Grand Wagoneer under a unified flagship name: Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Starting with this model, every Grand Wagoneer will proudly wear the Jeep badge, reinforcing its place among the brand's most iconic vehicles and creating a more cohesive experience for customers and dealers.
The Grand Wagoneer is powered by an award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine in Standard Output (SO) configuration, delivering 420 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque and best-in-class available towing capacity up to 4,536 kg. Engineered for optimized fuel economy through technologies such as cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR).
The new model ushers in a new era of elevated SUV design, redefining its presence with a commanding, upright stance and a sophisticated, high-tech confident aesthetic.
One of the most significant design shifts is the introduction of a chrome-free exterior, a first for Grand Wagoneer. As the design team embraced more sustainable materials and processes, the shift to "no chrome" marks a bold move toward a cleaner, more responsible and modern expression of luxury.
The GCC launch offering includes two Grand Wagoneer trims: Limited Reserve and Summit Reserve, with distinct interior finishes: black with Sea Salt and all black.
The Summit Reserve continues the theme of refinement with a premium interior and Dark Waxed Walnut, open-pore real wood as the primary decorative trim. It introduces a bold new interior palette of black, Tupelo and Dark Ruby Red (late availability). The model enhances the driving experience with an array of standard premium features, including a state-of-the-art23-speaker McIntosh audio system, ventilated rear seating, an integrated front console cooler, a front passenger display and a sophisticated black appearance.
The Limited Reserve combines premium appointments with a distinctive black appearance package. Its features include a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, tri-pane sunroof, power-deployable running boards and a head-up display (HUD).
The new Grand Wagoneer also introduces a new, larger HUD that enhances the driving experience with a significantly larger field of view and a virtual image distance twice that of previous versions. Standard on Limited Reserve and Summit Reserve, this advanced HUD reflects the brand's commitment to cutting-edge technology and driver-centric design, offering improved visibility and a more immersive interface for the driver.
The New Jeep® Grand Cherokee
The refreshed new Jeep® Grand Cherokee returns with updated design, new cabin technology and a simplified trim lineup. Its new 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine delivers 324 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque.
The Grand Cherokee’s signature seven-slot grille remains at the heart of its design, joined by redesigned headlamps, updated fascias and new exterior trim finishes.
Inside, a new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a reworked cabin elevate its technology offering. Available features include a 10.25-inch passenger display, Active Driving Assist technology and a premium McIntosh 19-speaker sound system
The GCC launch lineup includes Limited, Limited Reserve and Summit. New exterior paint finishes include Steel Blue, Copper Shino and Fathom Blue.
The Limited pairs 20-inch alloy wheels with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and ambient LED lighting. A digital rearview mirror, 360-degree surround-view camera system and integrated off-road camera support visibility, while Selec-Terrain™ and a nine-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and 506-watt amplifier add to the drive.
New to the lineup, the Limited Reserve sits between Limited and Summit, adding a more refined mix of comfort and technology. It builds on Limited with 20-inch black wheels and Global Black Nappa leather seats, while retaining active noise control and a head-up display, along with power massaging front seats and Night Vision with pedestrian and animal detection.
The Summit tops the range with Palermo leather, a deluxe headliner, ventilated rear seats and 21-inch alloy wheels. Quadra-Lift™ air suspension, a front passenger interactive display, drowsy driver detection and four-zone automatic temperature control add to its comfort and technology features. A 19-speaker McIntosh audio system with a 950-watt amplifier completes the package.
The three-row new Grand Cherokee L is offered in Limited and Summit trims in the regional lineup. These models feature third-row USB charging ports and a 60/40 split second-row bench seat, alongside the latest technology and convenience updates.
Grand Cherokee L builds on the Jeep brand’s legacy of cargo-friendly family haulers, combining best-in-class, second-row legroom, more passenger volume and more cargo room behind the third row than competitor SUVs.
Availability
For local availability, trim specifications and pricing for the new Jeep® Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee, customers can contact authorized Jeep dealers in their GCC market.
Ends
Commenting on the launch, Youssef Bouhaddioui, Regional Brand Director, American & Italian Brands, Stellantis Middle East, said: “For 85 trailblazing years, Jeep’s vehicles have been designed for adventure, capability and freedom. Families across the GCC have always been clear about what they expect from an SUV: space for everyone, comfort on long journeys, premium craftsmanship and the capability to go anywhere. In line with the customer centricity at the heart of our FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, at Jeep we listen closely to our customers' needs and anticipate what they will look for next, and the new Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee reflect exactly that. As Jeep celebrates its 85th anniversary, these launches deliver what customers in our region want, while carrying forward the adventurous spirit that has defined the brand since 1941.”
The New Jeep® Grand Wagoneer
The Jeep brand is taking a bold step to simplify and strengthen its SUV lineup by fully integrating the Grand Wagoneer under a unified flagship name: Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Starting with this model, every Grand Wagoneer will proudly wear the Jeep badge, reinforcing its place among the brand's most iconic vehicles and creating a more cohesive experience for customers and dealers.
The Grand Wagoneer is powered by an award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine in Standard Output (SO) configuration, delivering 420 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque and best-in-class available towing capacity up to 4,536 kg. Engineered for optimized fuel economy through technologies such as cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR).
The new model ushers in a new era of elevated SUV design, redefining its presence with a commanding, upright stance and a sophisticated, high-tech confident aesthetic.
One of the most significant design shifts is the introduction of a chrome-free exterior, a first for Grand Wagoneer. As the design team embraced more sustainable materials and processes, the shift to "no chrome" marks a bold move toward a cleaner, more responsible and modern expression of luxury.
The GCC launch offering includes two Grand Wagoneer trims: Limited Reserve and Summit Reserve, with distinct interior finishes: black with Sea Salt and all black.
The Summit Reserve continues the theme of refinement with a premium interior and Dark Waxed Walnut, open-pore real wood as the primary decorative trim. It introduces a bold new interior palette of black, Tupelo and Dark Ruby Red (late availability). The model enhances the driving experience with an array of standard premium features, including a state-of-the-art23-speaker McIntosh audio system, ventilated rear seating, an integrated front console cooler, a front passenger display and a sophisticated black appearance.
The Limited Reserve combines premium appointments with a distinctive black appearance package. Its features include a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, tri-pane sunroof, power-deployable running boards and a head-up display (HUD).
The new Grand Wagoneer also introduces a new, larger HUD that enhances the driving experience with a significantly larger field of view and a virtual image distance twice that of previous versions. Standard on Limited Reserve and Summit Reserve, this advanced HUD reflects the brand's commitment to cutting-edge technology and driver-centric design, offering improved visibility and a more immersive interface for the driver.
The New Jeep® Grand Cherokee
The refreshed new Jeep® Grand Cherokee returns with updated design, new cabin technology and a simplified trim lineup. Its new 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine delivers 324 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque.
The Grand Cherokee’s signature seven-slot grille remains at the heart of its design, joined by redesigned headlamps, updated fascias and new exterior trim finishes.
Inside, a new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a reworked cabin elevate its technology offering. Available features include a 10.25-inch passenger display, Active Driving Assist technology and a premium McIntosh 19-speaker sound system
The GCC launch lineup includes Limited, Limited Reserve and Summit. New exterior paint finishes include Steel Blue, Copper Shino and Fathom Blue.
The Limited pairs 20-inch alloy wheels with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and ambient LED lighting. A digital rearview mirror, 360-degree surround-view camera system and integrated off-road camera support visibility, while Selec-Terrain™ and a nine-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and 506-watt amplifier add to the drive.
New to the lineup, the Limited Reserve sits between Limited and Summit, adding a more refined mix of comfort and technology. It builds on Limited with 20-inch black wheels and Global Black Nappa leather seats, while retaining active noise control and a head-up display, along with power massaging front seats and Night Vision with pedestrian and animal detection.
The Summit tops the range with Palermo leather, a deluxe headliner, ventilated rear seats and 21-inch alloy wheels. Quadra-Lift™ air suspension, a front passenger interactive display, drowsy driver detection and four-zone automatic temperature control add to its comfort and technology features. A 19-speaker McIntosh audio system with a 950-watt amplifier completes the package.
The three-row new Grand Cherokee L is offered in Limited and Summit trims in the regional lineup. These models feature third-row USB charging ports and a 60/40 split second-row bench seat, alongside the latest technology and convenience updates.
Grand Cherokee L builds on the Jeep brand’s legacy of cargo-friendly family haulers, combining best-in-class, second-row legroom, more passenger volume and more cargo room behind the third row than competitor SUVs.
Availability
For local availability, trim specifications and pricing for the new Jeep® Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee, customers can contact authorized Jeep dealers in their GCC market.
Ends
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