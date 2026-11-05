Celebrate Festival of Lights this Weekend in Dubai with Dazzling Entertainment, Family Activities and Festive Experiences

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 05 November 2026: Dubai is set to come alive with colour, entertainment and exciting experiences this Diwali weekend, with a packed programme of celebrations taking place across the city from 6 to 8 November. Residents and visitors can look forward to spectacular light displays, live performances, family-friendly activities and shopping rewards, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Highlights include Noor: Festival of Lights at Souk Al Seef, a spectacular 600-drone show at Global Village, live music and entertainment at BurJuman, and special Diwali experiences at some of Dubai's most popular attractions.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Festival of Lights in Dubai runs until 12 November 2026, bringing together a citywide programme of entertainment, cultural experiences and shopping promotions.

Noor: Festival of Lights

Promising to be the biggest Diwali celebration in Dubai, Noor takes over Souk Al Seef on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November. The waterside souk becomes a canvas of light, sound and shared celebration, a home away from home for Diwali where the warmth of the festival meets the city’s cosmopolitan spirit. Its experiences are designed to be felt, not just watched, making it a natural first stop on Choti Diwali and a fitting way to close the weekend on Diwali Day.

Dates: Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November 2026, 6pm to 11pm

Where: Souk Al Seef, Dubai



For more information, visit

Global Village Diwali Celebrations

Global Village Season 31, joins the Festival of Lights with five days of Diwali celebrations. The programme starts on 6 November with the first baithak at Global Village, an intimate South Asian musical gathering on the Main Stage with City FM at 8pm, followed by interactive games with prizes on 7 November and a 600-drone show over the Stunt Arena and Syria Pavilion on 8 November at 8pm.

Throughout, Diwali Mela in collaboration with India Pavilion offers traditional décor, gifts and treats, Kids Corner has face painting, diya colouring and rangoli making, and to savour some delicious Indian flavours, the Indian Chaat Bazaar serves pani puri, chaat, pav bhaji, chole bhature and desi noodles, with mithai for dessert.

Guests who buy a ticket at the gate and enter on Friday, 6 November, can keep it and bring it back on Saturday, 7 November, to exchange it for a free entry ticket at the information desk outside the Gate of the World. The offer is open to the first 3,100 guests, in celebration of Season 31, on a first come, first served basis, and can be redeemed on Saturday only.

Dates: 6 to 10 November 2026

Where: Global Village, Dubai

Timings: 4pm to 1am on Thursday and Saturday; 4pm to midnight Sunday to Wednesday

Tickets: From AED 25 for a Weekday Ticket and AED 30 for an Any Day Ticket

For more information, visit

Diwali 2026 at City Centre Deira

City Centre Deira celebrates the Festival of Lights with a special appearance by Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia, an evening of colour, culture and festive entertainment with a chance to see the actor on stage.

City Centre Deira also adds a car to its Diwali celebrations with This Is How We Diwali. Shoppers who spend AED 300, on a single receipt or across receipts on the same day, can win a JAECOO J8. Eligible receipts are scanned in the SHARE app, or shoppers can pay with SHAREPay, and every AED 300 of eligible spending earns one e-coupon for the prize draw.

Date: Friday 6 November 2026

Where: City Centre Deira, 07:30 pm onwards

For more information, visit



Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali at BurJuman

BurJuman marks a month of Diwali with a line-up of entertainment, music, dance for the whole family, with something for those discovering their creative side, alongside soulful music and local talent. Diwali-themed workshops for families and children run from Monday to Thursday, 5pm to 9pm, while Fridays, from 6pm to 9pm, come alive with traditional musical baithaks by Team Malhar, bringing the spirit of live music to the heart of the mall. On Saturdays, also 6pm to 9pm, the Diwali Talent Show puts performers on stage for an evening of music, dance and more.

Shoppers can also spend AED 300 or more in a single day for a chance to win a JETOUR T1 Comfort.

Dates: Now until 12 November 2026

Where: Lobby B, Level 1, BurJuman, Dubai

For more information, visit

GRWM for Ulta Beauty Middle East’s 1st Birthday

Ulta Beauty marks its first anniversary in the Middle East with in-store celebrations on 7 November and a gift with every purchase for Aura members until 10 November, with no minimum spend. The event then moves to TikTok, building towards a Guinness World Record attempt on 12 November for the most Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos uploaded in one hour. Anyone with a TikTok account can join in with #GRWUltaBeauty.

Offer dates: Gift with purchase, now until 10 November 2026. In-store anniversary celebrations, 7 November 2026. TikTok participation until 12 November 2026

Where: Ulta Beauty at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall

How to join: Aura members receive a gift with purchase in store, with no minimum spend. On TikTok, anyone with an account can post a GRWM video with #GRWUltaBeauty



House of Hype

House of Hype brings Diwali to Dubai Mall as a high-energy indoor experience with 25 interactive worlds, filled with live performances, playful challenges, hidden rooms, photo moments and unexpected food stops. The Mumbai Express show keeps the festive spirit going for families and friends.

Dates: Now until 12 November 2026

Where: House of Hype, Dubai Mall

For more information, visit

AYA Universe

AYA Universe, Dubai's award-winning immersive entertainment attraction at Wafi City, steps into a universe of light, colour and wonder this Diwali. Visitors journey through 12 colourful immersive worlds where infinite star fields, glittering gardens, reverse waterfalls and cosmic spectacles create an experience unlike anything else in the city.

Dates: Now until 12 November 2026

Where: AYA Universe, Wafi City

For more information, visit

Diwali Gold Rush by Dubai Jewellery Group

Dhanteras weekend is prime time for gold, and the Diwali Gold Rush gives it an extra incentive. More than 170 jewellery stores across the city, from the Gold Souk to neighbourhood showrooms, are taking part in the citywide raffle. Every AED 1,500 spent on jewellery earns a raffle entry for a share of 1kg of gold. The prize pool includes five 100g prizes tied to Dhanteras on Friday, 6 November, plus a 500g grand prize. A wedding set, a gold coin for the home or a Diwali gift all count towards entry. Many participating jewellers are also running discounts, gifts with purchase and reduced making charges. Terms and conditions apply.

Stores taking part include Arakkal Gold & Diamonds, Kanz Jewels, Bafleh Jewellery, Jawhara, La Marquise Diamonds & Watches, Lifestyle Fine Jewelry, Tajvi Gold & Diamonds, Thangals, Meena Jewellers, Kundan Kala Jewellery and Malabar Gold & Diamonds, among others.

Offer dates: Until 12 November 2026

Where: More than 170 jewellery stores across Dubai

How to enter: Spend AED 1,500 on jewellery at a participating store for one raffle entry

Prizes: A share of 1kg of gold, including five 100g Dhanteras prizes and a 500g grand prize



For more information, visit

Shop. Scan. Win 2 SOUEAST Cars

Community malls across Dubai are offering a bigger reward than usual for a weekend errand. Shoppers who spend AED 200 or more at a participating mall can scan the campaign QR code, upload their receipt and submit a digital entry for a chance to win one of two SOUEAST cars, an S06 Comfort or an S08 Luxury. Groceries, gifts and Diwali outfits all count towards entry. The draw is scheduled for 14 November 2026 at the DET office, with the S06 Comfort drawn first, followed by the S08 Luxury. Terms and conditions apply.

Offer dates: Until 12 November 2026

Where: Arabian Center, Dubai Festival Plaza, Silicon Central, Al Ghurair Centre, Bay Avenue, Al Khail Gate, New West Zone Al Khail, New West Zone Mizhar 1, New West Zone Mizhar 2, Circle Mall, Ibn Battuta and Reef Mall

How to enter: Spend AED 200 or more at a participating mall, scan the campaign QR code, upload the receipt and complete the digital entry

Prizes: Two SOUEAST cars, an S06 Comfort and an S08 Luxury



For more information, visit

From Dhanteras gold to the lit-up skyline on Diwali night, Dubai gives the weekend plenty of ways to gather, celebrate and share the Festival of Lights. Full details on the festival are available at .

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